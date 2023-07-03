Former Valve Developer Potentially Debunks Left 4 Dead 3 Leaks

The folks over at Valve have spun out some incredible video game franchises over the years, and yet they seem to drop them rather quickly. Fans who want a third installment are typically out of luck, but a supposed leak suggested otherwise. If you recall, earlier this year, there were plenty of suggestions that a Left 4 Dead 3 was in the works. That had quite a few fans eager to see Valve deliver another incredible game release for this franchise. But now it looks like this could all be false, according to one former developer.

Chet Faliszek was attached to Valve for several years. The individual ran through several projects with Valve as a writer. In fact, they are a credited writer for the Half-Life, Left 4 Dead, and Portal series. However, it wasn’t long ago that Chet Faliszek noted that they were leaving Valve to pursue other video game projects. But today, we’re finding out that Chet was featured on the VOC podcast, during which the Left 4 Dead 3 leaks came up. According to Chet, they were unaware of any assets or leaks but noted that they are probably old assets and not anything directly related to a Left 4 Dead 3.

Apparently, Chet noted that while working at Valve, Left 4 Dead was a playground when the teams were testing different projects. It might not be that way now, but before, when developing projects through the Source 2 engine, Left 4 Dead was essentially their base to try things on. So it’s noted that if there are any assets out there, then it’s likely just something used to test out unrelated projects. But again, Chet is no longer attached to Valve as they left off to pursue other projects.

The last release that Chet was attached to is last year’s release of The Anacrusis. Meanwhile, we’ll just have to wait and see if a Left 4 Dead 3 will ever be released into the marketplace alongside the other third installments like Portal and Half-Life. With Valve being a major name in the video game industry, any new game project they unveil will have immediate media attention. The same goes for leaks, but right now, it looks like we’ll have to tread carefully as any asset that might leak online could very well be an old project a developer was testing using the Left 4 Dead title as its base.