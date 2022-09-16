The Last of Us Part 1: Left Behind – Optional Conversations

Left Behind provides a lot of additional context and background to Ellie’s character in The Last of Us Part 1 since it bridges the gap between the events of the chapters “The University” and “Lakeside Resort” while also telling the story of how she was bitten. She’s the central character in the DLC but doesn’t spend it entirely alone despite Joel’s overall absence.

Riley, Ellie’s friend and crush, accompanies her for about half the runtime of the expansion during all of the flashback sequences that take place before the events of the main game. Because the flashbacks are nearly entirely character-driven, there are a lot of optional conversations that can be had between the two.

More The Last of Us Part 1 guides:

| Full Trophy List | The Quarantine Zone – Optional Conversations | The Quarantine Zone – All Artifacts | The Quarantine Zone – All Artifacts | All Training Manual Locations | All Workbench Tool Locations | All Workbench Locations | All Joke Locations | The Outskirts – All Optional Conversations | The Outskirts – All Firefly Pendants | The Outskirts – All Artifacts | All Safe Codes | Bill’s Town – All Firefly Pendants | Bill’s Town – All Artifacts | Bill’s Town – All Optional Conversations | All Comic Book Locations | Pittsburgh – All Optional Conversations | Pittsburgh – All Firefly Pendants | Pittsburgh – All Artifact Locations | All Shiv Door Locations | The Suburbs – All Artifacts | The Suburbs – All Firefly Pendants | The Suburbs – Optional Conversations | Tommy’s Dam – All Artifacts | Tommy’s Dam – All Optional Conversations | Tommy’s Dam – All Firefly Pendants | The University – All Optional Conversations | The University – All Artifact Locations | The University – All Firefly Pendants | Lakeside Resort – Optional Conversations | Lakeside Resort – All Artifact Locations | Lakeside Resort – All Firefly Pendants | Bus Depot – All Artifact Locations | Bus Depot – All Firefly Pendants | Bus Depot – Optional Conversations | The Firefly Lab – All Artifact Locations | The Firefly Lab – All Firefly Pendants | Left Behind – All Artifact Locations |

Back in a Flash

Because Ellie is alone during this sequence, there are no optional conversations to be had.

Mallrats

#1: Follow Riley through the main path of the flashback sequence until you find an abandoned bedroom with a giant Firefly symbol spray painted on the wall. It’ll come a few rooms after you have to shimmy along a broken section of wall. Look at the symbol and you’ll be prompted to comment on it.

#2: Once you get inside the mall, you’ll have to walk down an escalator. Instead of following Riley forward, turn around and walk in the opposite direction with the escalator on your right. Just after walking underneath a sign that says “Parking Garage,” you’ll find an ad on the wall with a picture of a beach on it. You’ll be prompted to ask Riley about it.

#3: Immediately after looking at the beach picture, turn around and follow Riley deeper into the mall. Stay on the left side of the area and you’ll find an ad for water guns in the middle of the hallway directly across from a clothing store. You’ll be prompted to comment on it.

#4: Follow Riley and she’ll lead you down another escalator. She’ll be talking about a dead friend of her and Ellie’s and ask how he died. When she does, you’ll be prompted to talk about it with her.

#5: Right after talking about how he died, Riley will walk into his tent. Follow her in and head to the far left corner. You’ll be able to pick up a picture and talk to Riley about it.

#6: Immediately after either accepting or refusing Riley’s offer of alcohol, walk out of the tent and forward to the horse saddle that’s sitting on the bench across from the tent. You’ll be prompted to talk about it.

#7: Continue through the critical path until you end up in the Halloween store. After the cutscene where Riley gives you a werewolf mask, she’ll walk into the far right corner of the store. Follow her and examine the jar of fake eyeballs that is to her right.

#8: After grabbing the jar of eyes, Riley will burst out of the coffin behind you with a Frankenstein’s monster mask on. Wait for her to finish her joke and then walk to the area behind the coffin. Riley will walk over and trade her mask for a Dracula one. After she says “I am Count Dracula,” you’ll be prompted to correct her.

#9: After the whole Dracula bit, turn to your left and walk down the center aisle. About halfway down to your right, you’ll find a mask that looks like the Wicked Witch of the West. After you put it on, Riley will come up to you and you’ll be prompted to speak with her.

#10: After putting the witch mask on, head to the aisle that’s on the left side of the store when standing at the entrance. About halfway down the aisle, you’ll see a mask that looks like a pigeon wearing a backward baseball hat. Put it on and Riley will show off her new mask.

#11: In the corner of the store to the left of where you entered, you’ll find a magic eight-ball shaped like a skull. Interact with it and Ellie will ask it a question. To get this optional conversation, you need to exhaust your supply of questions for the skull. After asking it several questions, Riley will come over and ask it one herself.

#12: Once you leave the Halloween store, Riley will challenge you to a brick-throwing contest where you need to knock out all of the windows in a car that’s parked below before she does. It’s not a terribly hard challenge, but make sure you win since doing so unlocks an optional conversation. Once you win, you’ll be prompted to ask her one of four questions. It doesn’t matter which you choose.

So Close

There are no optional conversations in this section since Ellie is alone.

Fun and Games

#1: As soon as you start the chapter, follow Riley to the carousel and hop on it. This counts as an optional conversation and you end up with a joke book that you can read from.

#2: Once you’re done reading from the book, head down the stairs behind Riley and go into the photo booth. If you’ve found all of the optional conversations in Left Behind and the base game, the “Getting to Know You” trophy will pop once you two have finished taking photos and exit the booth.

The Enemy of My Enemy

There are no optional conversations in this section since Ellie is alone.

Escape From Liberty Gardens

There are no optional conversations in this section since it solely consists of a setpiece where Riley and Ellie run away from infected.