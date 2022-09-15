The Last of Us Part 1: The Firefly Lab – All Artifact Locations

By the time Joel and Ellie make it to the Firefly HQ in “The Firefly Lab” chapter of The Last of Us Part 1, the emotional beats of the story take the center stage. While it’s certainly tempting to rush through the final combat areas to get to the climactic ending of the game’s story, there are actually a handful of artifacts that can be found scattered across the lab that gives the player more insight into what’s been happening with the Fireflies and the procedure they want to do on Ellie.

If you’re simply looking to make it to the end of the section without wanting to stop and look for notes and artifacts, then you’re absolutely welcome to as they are completely optional, however, if you are wanting to find them all for the “Chronicles” trophy as you make your way to getting the platinum trophy for The Last of Us Part 1, you’ll need to grab them all. Luckily, there aren’t a ton of artifacts here as the section is relatively short, but some are certainly easy to miss.

The Hospital

#1: Play through the first combat encounter and make it to the exit. When you get through, Joel will find himself in a stairwell and block the door he just entered it through with a metal chair. Walk up the stairs and into the next area. When you get through the door, you’ll find yourself in a hallway. Look to your right and you’ll see an open door on the same wall as the door you just came out of. Walk inside the room and you’ll find a recorder on a desk on the right side of the room.

#2: After grabbing that first recorder, exit through the door you entered the room from and walk to the desk directly across from you. On its left side, you’ll find another recorder that can be played.

#3: To the right of the desk when facing it from the center of the hallway, you’ll find a well-lit entryway to the next section of the hospital. Walk through the double doors and enter the green tent on your right. Walk into the second section of the tent past the gurney and you’ll find Marlene’s journal on the left.

I accidentally grabbed this before taking an image, the diary is here.

#4: After getting through the final section of Firefly soldiers, Joel will barricade the door and find himself at the end of a dimly lit hallway. At the end of the hall across from you, you’ll see a red door and a spray-painted Firefly logo. Before going all the way down the hall, enter the first door on the right. Inside, you’ll find the final artifact in the main game on the table next to the window. It’s a recorder that can be played.