The Last of Us Part 1: The Firefly Lab – All Firefly Pendants

By the time that the player makes it to “The Firefly Lab” chapter in The Last of Us Part 1, it’s only natural to want to book it to the surgery wing of the building to save Ellie. While that may be the instinct, completionists should keep their eyes peeled for a handful of collectibles that can be found from the time after Marlene tells Joel to leave and his rescue of Ellie from the doctors.

Although you might expect the Firefly HQ to have plenty of collectible pendants to find scattered across its halls, there’s actually only one to be found inside the level. As with all of the Firefly pendants, they’re completely optional to find, however, if you’re going for the “Look for the Light” trophy you’ll need to find all 30. If you’ve been meticulous about collecting them all up to this point in the game, the trophy should pop as soon as you grab the one inside the hospital shown below.

The Hospital

#1: NOTE: Getting this pendant requires a shiv. Either make sure you have one or the required materials when the level starts or keep your eyes peeled for supplies as you roam the halls.

As mentioned above, there’s only one pendant to be found here. When you start the level, you’ll be faced with a handful of Firefly soldiers to either sneak past or fight your way through. Complete the first combat section and go into the stairwell that leads Joel in the direction of the surgery wing. Once inside, you’ll see a quick cutscene where Joel bars the door with a chair. Walk up the stairs and then out the door at the very top. Now, you’ll find yourself in a hallway. Walk behind the desk that’s to your right and try to open the door behind it. It’s locked so use a shiv to break inside. On your right immediately after walking inside, you’ll find the final Firefly pendant and the trophy will pop if you’ve collected them all.