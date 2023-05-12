Apple pie is one of the most common pies that is everyones favorite, and today we’ll be learning how to make it in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This recipe an available to make at just about any part of the game and doesn’t require many ingredients at all to get started making it. A lot of the required items are going to already be around your valley ready to go. Here is how to make Apple Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Make Apple Pie

Making Apple Pie is very simple and won’t require much work from the player in order to complete its recipe. It is a three star meal under the dessert category. When eaten, this meal will replenish 1137 health and when sold players will receive 303 star coins. To make Apple Pie, players will need the following ingredients:

1x Wheat

1x Apple

1x Butter

Apples can be found growing on trees around the Plaza while Wheat can be planted very early on in the game after unlocking The Peaceful Meadow. From there, the trickiest item out of the three ingredients is Butter. This will need to be purchased from Chez Remy after the restaurant has been reopened in the valley.

That’s how to make Apple Pie! This is an adorable recipe that can be made to display around players in-game houses as well. This can be used to gain more energy when completing task around the valley or be gifted to one of the villagers.