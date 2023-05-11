Marvel’s Midnight Suns Launches Blood Storm DLC Today

Ororo Munroe, also known as Storm joins the Marvel’s Midnight Suns roster

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has just released its Blood Storm DLC which adds Storm from the X-Men into the turn-based tactics game. Players will now be able to utilize Storm’s weather-based powers to take on new story missions and a bonus finale should they complete all DLC missions included in the game’s Season Pass.

Storm has made her way to New York City in the hopes of recruiting a new student to Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters but the mutant student has gone missing amidst the chaos plaguing the city with the recent vampyre scourge. With the help of the Midnight Suns and fellow X-Men allies Wolverine and Magik, Storm has set out to track down the missing student but is confronted by Sin, a Hydra mastermind and granddaughter of the well-known Captain America villain Red Skull who has mysterious plans for the mutant they seek.

Players will be able to “weaponize the weather, electrify your enemies with lightning, and pummel them with gale-force winds as Storm.” Alongside this, if players are able to complete every story mission for Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and Storm, “a final showdown against an age-old monster of myth awaits you!”

As noted on the game’s Steam page the following features have made their way to the game in the latest update.

Features:

New Hero: Storm, a weather-wielding mutant with 10 unique Hero Abilities

New Story Missions: Fight a host of fresh enemy types across challenging new encounters, including a grand finale if all Season Pass missions are completed

New Abbey Upgrade: Enhanced T.H.R.E.A.T. Room

3 Additional Hero Skins, 7 Abbey Outfits, and 2 Swimsuits for Storm

For those who haven’t yet played Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the turn-based tactics title was initially released on December 2nd, 2022 with it receiving a ‘Very Positive’ score on Steam out of just over 8,000 reviews. With the game being developed by Firaxis, the creators of the XCOM series players can be sure that tactics are key in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. With varying ways to strategize and approach encounters Marvel’s Midnight Suns is as fun as it is rewarding. Whether you’re new to turn-based tactics games or a seasoned veteran Marvel’s Midnight Suns has something for everyone both Marvel and non-Marvel fans alike.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.