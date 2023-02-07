Disney Dreamlight Valley: What’s Coming in a Festival of Friendship Event Update

The first update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is underway after today’s announcement. Many things were recently teased after their roadmap for 2023 was revealed early in January, but now it is officially February and friendship is on everyone’s minds. There are many things coming and we are going over everything you can expect from the update on February 16.

More Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

All Royal Tool Locations | Royal Tools Upgrades | All Recipes & Cooking Combos | All Crops Grow Times & Sell Values | Second Floor & Storage Upgrade Guide | Fast Travel Guide | How To Feed All Animals | Best Professions To Assign First | How To Cook Smoked Peanuts & Anglerfish | Ratatouille Recipe | Crudites Recipe | Mystical Cave Puzzle Solutions | All Character Unlocks | Daily Passive Rewards | How To Catch Fugu Fish | Friendship Leveling Tips | How To Get Emeralds | All Seed Type Locations | How To Earn Millions Of Star Coins | How To Earn Dream Shards | How To Get Softwood, Hardwood & Iron Ingots | How To Skip Barrier & Sequence Break | Why You Shouldn’t Time Travel | All Special Companions Guide | How To Get All Sunstone Fragments | How To Reset Scrooge’s Store | What To Feed Each Critter | How To Unlock Stitch | How To Make A Gingerbread House | How To Make Fruitcake | How To Make A Yule Log | How To Make Hot Cocoa | How To Make Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies | All 5-Star Recipes | Cooking Guide | How To Cook Bell Pepper Puffs

What Is Coming In This New Update?

As you can see from the image above, Olaf is making his way into the valley and joining the other Frozen characters. So along with Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff, we will be getting the lovable snowman Olaf. He will be apart of the update coming in just a little over a week. Olaf won’t be the only new character that will be added though, we will also be getting Mirabel from Encanto as well, which so many fans are excited for. We don’t know exactly how each of these characters will be joining, if they will get their own realms or come in more like Stitch. We will have a guide for that once it happens in a couple days.

The new landing art also shows some cute pink tones along with a wintery feel which is perfect for the month of February with Valentines Day. A new Star Path will be starting which will celebrate the Disney 100th Anniversary. There will be new outfits for Mickey and Minnie a lot like what happened in the holiday festive Star Path but these look like they might be based around the Anniversary of Disney. There also might be a new area which seems to have been teased in the art as well.

This is about all we know so far regarding what is to come in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s February update, but you can be sure we will keep the guides coming as we learn more about the update.