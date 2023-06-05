Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Open The Barracks Secret Path in Koschei Complex | Barracks Exit Key Locations

In Koschei Complex, the underground map that was added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ mode, each of the starting locations that players will spawn in connects to a central area known as the Chemical Plant, and while all the areas will lead to this area, there are specific spawn locations that have a second, more secret exit. One of these locations is the Barracks, the flooded area that sees players swimming through the once lived in rooms. Instead of just going through the bunker door found at the end of the submerged maze, players that find two specific items can take a secret path directly to Factory Admin, which contains many important things like the Shop, a boss fight, and even the map’s Weapon Case. This guide will show players how to open the Barracks Secret Path In Koschei Complex in the DMZ mode for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to Open The Barracks Secret Path In Koschei Complex

To enter the Barracks starting area, players will need to load into Al Mazrah and make their way to the bridge located between Tariq Village and Al Mazrah City. Go to this bridge and go underneath it. Just under the east end of the bridge is another hole in the wall that leads to a bunker door. Interact with the bunker door to initiate travel to Koschei Complex. Every player must be standing in the airlock just outside the door in order to travel.

Once inside the Barracks, go down the stairs and go into the water that has flooded the area. This first key is located in this first underwater area, though it can spawn in several locations. Search the area until you find the key shown in the image below. Luckily, the water in this area doesn’t go all the way to the roof, so make sure to swim to the surface to get some air from time to time.

Barracks Exit Key A is found, make your way out of the water to the hallway with a few armored guards and a sentry gun. Go all the way to the right of this area to find a piece of wood with a circled X drawn on it. Use any kind of explosive to destroy the wood and enter a secret area. This second flooded area is where Barracks Exit Key B and just like the first one, the key can spawn in multiple places here. Just like before, search the area until you find the key, but make sure you either have a Rebreather or take time to travel back to the entrance since this area is fully flooded and won’t allow you to resurface.

With both keys acquired, it’s time to find the secret exit for the Barracks wing. Go back through the hall in the wall and find the hole in the ground shaped like a square to progress deeper into the Complex. This will lead to another flooded area, starting in a hallway. Swim through this hallway and find a door with a wire going underneath it on the right-hand side, as shown in the first image below. Go through this door and then go to the right and through a hall in the wall. Then, go through a door on the left shown below. This should take you to a room with a small area where you can get some air. Go to the right of the door you just came in from and follow this path until you reach a hole in the ceiling that you can climb out of.

This new area that you will arrive at has a big yellow door with a keypad to the right of it. Any player with a Barracks Exit Key will need to interact with the keypad to open the Secret Path leading out of the Barracks. This will lead you directly to the Factory Admin area, allowing you to skip entering the Chemical Plant as well as finding the Factory Admin Key.

