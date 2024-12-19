STALKER 2: How To Unlock All Endings

Don’t miss all four endings in STALKER 2. Some of the decisions are vital.

There are four endings to earn in STALKER 2 and you might be surprised how late in the game you’ll lock yourself into an ending. Even if you betray one of the major factions, you’ll still have the option to work with Ward, Spark, or one of the two hidden additional endings. It isn’t until very late in the story you’ll lock yourself into an ending, so if you’re curious how to experience every ending in the game, here’s a quick guide covering all the important decisions you’ll need to make. Let’s go, Stalker.

Ward Ending

Each ending requires specific choices to unlock. Depending on your path, you may get different (or slightly altered) missions. Even if you betray Ward, the ending will still be available at the end. Any choices not listed below are irrelevant to the Ward ending.

Choose to side with Ward while talking to Dubny in the SIRCAA compound, in the mission ‘ Wishful Thinking ‘ — this will put you on the Ward story path.

while talking to in the SIRCAA compound, in the mission ‘ ‘ — this will put you on the Ward story path. During the mission ‘ Subtle Matter ‘ you’ll be confronted by SCAR. Select ‘ Life is for the Living ‘ to progress the Ward ending path.

‘ you’ll be confronted by SCAR. Select ‘ ‘ to progress the Ward ending path. Finally, during the mission ‘Dangerous Liaisons‘ you’ll be confronted by the Ward Colonel. Tell him ‘I’m not your enemy‘ to follow the Ward path. This option is available always.

The Ward ending is the easiest to unlock, as the final choice is the only major decision that will lock you into an ending path. The other endings are a lot trickier and require making very specific choices.

Spark Ending

To side with Spark, you’ll need to make a series of decisions that ally you against the Ward faction — but the really important choice is only during the ‘Subtle Matter‘ main quest.

Choose to side with Noontide while talking to Dubny in the SIRCAA compound, in the mission ‘ Wishful Thinking ‘ — this will put you on the Spark story path. It is not required for earn the Spark ending.

while talking to in the SIRCAA compound, in the mission ‘ ‘ — this will put you on the story path. It is not required for earn the Spark ending. During the mission ‘ Subtle Matter ‘ you’ll be confronted by SCAR. Select ‘ Eternal Spring ‘ to progress the Scar ending path. This choice is required to unlock the Spark ending.

‘ you’ll be confronted by SCAR. Select ‘ ‘ to progress the Scar ending path. This choice is required to unlock the Spark ending. During the mission ‘Dangerous Liaisons‘ you’ll be confronted by the Ward Colonel. Choose to ‘Escape‘ to follow the Spark ending path. This option is available always.

If you make these choices, you’ll be locked into the Spark ending. Both Spark and Ward have bleak endings, but the last two — and hardest to get — endings are easily the bleakest.

Strelok Ending

The Strelok and Kaymanov are special extended endings that are only available if you make very specific choices in the main story.

Spark and Ward aren’t as critical for this ending path.

and aren’t as critical for this ending path. During the mission ‘ Subtle Matter ‘ you’ll be confronted by SCAR. Select ‘ Life is for the living ‘ to follow the Ward path and lock yourself out of the Spark ending.

‘ you’ll be confronted by SCAR. Select ‘ ‘ to follow the Ward path and lock yourself out of the Spark ending. During the mission ‘ Dangerous Liaisons ‘ you’ll be confronted by the Ward Colonel. Choose to ‘ Escape ‘ — if you made these choices, you’ll be locked into either the Strelok or Kaymanov ending.

‘ you’ll be confronted by the Ward Colonel. Choose to ‘ ‘ — if you made these choices, you’ll be locked into either the Strelok or Kaymanov ending. During the final mission ‘The Last Wish‘ you’ll be given a choice to kill or spare Dr. Kaymanov. Choose to ‘Kill’ him to lock into the Strelok ending.

The Strelok ending is another bleak ending for the Zone and humanity in general. There’s one more dark ending to earn.

Kaymanov Ending

The Strelok and Kaymanov are special extended endings that are only available if you make very specific choices in the main story.

Spark and Ward aren't as critical for this ending path.

During the mission ' Subtle Matter ' you'll be confronted by SCAR. Select ' Life is for the living ' to follow the Ward path and lock yourself out of the Spark ending.

During the mission ' Dangerous Liaisons ' you'll be confronted by the Ward Colonel. Choose to ' Escape ' — if you made these choices, you'll be locked into either the Strelok or Kaymanov ending.

‘ you’ll be confronted by the Ward Colonel. Choose to ‘ ‘ — if you made these choices, you’ll be locked into either the Strelok or Kaymanov ending. During the final mission ‘The Last Wish‘ you’ll be given a choice to kill or spare Dr. Kaymanov. Choose to ‘Lower the gun’ to spare Dr. Kaymanov and lock into his endig.

This leads to a bonus final section where you’ll return to Orbita Station and learn about the origins of the Zone. This is the closest thing to a true ending in STALKER 2.