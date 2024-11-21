STALKER 2: Where To Find the Cellar in the Poppy Field

The Poppy Field is one of the most dangerous locations in the Lesser Zone of STALKER 2 — the region where the game begins. This farm in the northwest of the starting section of map is full of red flowers. When you approach, you’ll quickly become drowsy and fall asleep. If you fall asleep completely, you’ll die permanently. If you want to survive and complete the side-mission ‘The Poppy Field‘ you’ll need to locate the hidden cellar fast. You can pay $2,000 to find the location, or you can sprint there right away with our map.

The Poppy Field Side-Mission

Early in Zalissya, go to the Trader’s building to encounter an NPC asking for help. Talk to the man in white named Mityay and he’ll request you visit the Poppy Field area in the northwest of the Lesser Zone. This farm with red flowers is extremely dangerous — and it’s where you’ll find a particularly tough side-mission. Mityay wants you to find a Cellar with a Religious Icon inside.

Before going to the Poppy Fields, go to the Bar and purchase Energy Drinks from Warlock. You’ll need these if you want to search the Poppy Fields for long.

The barn and farmhouse in the Poppy Field contain x2 Energy Drinks each, or a total of x4 Energy Drinks, but you can risk death if you stay in the Poppy Field too long without downing an Energy Drink. You'll want to bring at least two Energy Drinks to ensure you survive the way in and the way out.

At the Poppy Field, another NPC named Pomor will ask request that you talk to them. They’ll give you the location of the cellar for 2,000 coupons or a difficult quest. He’ll ask you to sprint around, collecting items from x4 dead bodies in the Poppy Fields. If you do either, he’ll give you the coordinates of the cellar in the Poppy Fields.

You don’t need to do either of these choices. He won’t reward you with anything but information, so if you want to steal the prize for yourself, go straight to the cellar at the marked location on your map.

Where To Find The Cellar

The Cellar is located in the field to the northwest of the abandoned farm house. The house is the western structure on the map — from the house, sprint northwest until you see a square hole in the ground. There’s a small clearing making this area visible.

Should You Give To Pomor Or Mityay?

When you collect the Religious Icon in the cellar, the Pomor will contact you with an offer. You can agree to give the icon to him in exchange for a unique gun or you can return to the original quest-giver in Zalissya Bar for a much smaller reward.

Trade To Pomor : If you trade to the unscrupulous Stalker Pomor, he’ll give you the Unknown Stalker’s AR416 . It has a red-dot sight, and a front grip installed. It’s also in red condition, so it will be very expensive to repair. Remember, you can’t sell red durability guns without repairing them first.

: If you trade to the unscrupulous Stalker Pomor, he’ll give you the . It has a red-dot sight, and a front grip installed. It’s also in red condition, so it will be very expensive to repair. Remember, you can’t sell red durability guns without repairing them first. Trade To Mityay: If you trade to the original mission giver, you’ll be rewarded with 1,000 coupons. That’s it.

The reward is paltry, but giving the icon to Mityay is the right thing to do. You don’t get anything special — but who knows, there might be a reward for you in the far future. We really have no idea. The weapon is useful, but it’s also so low on durability the cost of repair might not be worth it.