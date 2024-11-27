STALKER 2: How To Cheat | Console Commands Guide

Fly anywhere, unlock God Mode and give yourself unlimited cash. Here’s how to cheat in STALKER 2.

Cheating is possible in STALKER 2 with Unreal Engine 5 console commands. Like Bethesda games and their console commands, STALKER 2 can be tweaked and cheated in so many ways with hundreds of commands both specific to STALKER 2 and common to UE5. There’s a lot of ways to cheat in Chornobyl, and if you’re eager to skip quests, activate emissions, or just fly around the world without restrictions, then follow the steps below to start cheating.

NOTE: Console commands are only available on PC and require modding STALKER 2 to unlock these features. Some console commands may cause your game to crash or result in unexpected outcomes, so make sure to create back-ups of save files before attempting to use console commands.

How To Get Started | Console Commands Guide

To start using Console Commands for STALKER 2 you’ll need to download and install a Console Commands unlocker mod.

Download the UETools (Console Commands) Unlocker mod here.

Follow the installation instructions. Go to -> \Stalker2\Content\Paks

Unpack the UETools mod files to the \Stalker2\Content\Paks\~mods folder.

folder. If a ~mods folder does not exist, create it.

If the mod has been successfully installed, you should be able to open the developer console. This is where you’ll be able to input console commands.

How To Open Developer Console : Press [ ~ ] tilde (above [ Tab ]) or [ F10 ] to open the developer console.

: Press [ ] tilde (above [ ]) or [ ] to open the developer console. This will ONLY WORK if you’ve installed the UETools Unlocker mod described above.

Once the console is open, we can start cheating.

UE5 Common Console Commands

For a complete list of all available developer commands, use the following input. You can also find common Console Commands below that work on any Unreal Engine 5 game — these are not specific to STALKER 2.

UETools_Help – Outputs a full list of all console commands.

This is the most important console command, but there are a few other extremely useful ones you’ll want to remember.

UETools_Ghost – Ghost cheat. Disables collision and allows you to fly freely.

– Ghost cheat. Disables collision and allows you to fly freely. UETools_Fly – Fly cheat. Fly anywhere but with collision enabled.

– Fly cheat. Fly anywhere but with collision enabled. UETools_Walk – Disable Fly or Ghost.

UETools allow you to set key bindings, take screenshots at any resolution, or resize UI elements in a way that isn’t available in the standard settings menu. There are hundreds of console commands and functions available to you in UE5 — and hundreds more specific to STALKER 2.

Most Useful STALKER 2 Console Commands

Using the UETools_Help command will show all the available commands — but that’s way too many. In our experience, most users will only need a handful of console commands. Here are the best ones we’ve found so far.

XSetGodMode True – God Mode. Replace True with False to disable.

– God Mode. Replace True with to disable. XAddMoneyToPlay ### – Adds Zone Coupons to the player. Replace ### with the value you want. Example: XAddMoneyToPlay 999,999

– Adds Zone Coupons to the player. Replace with the value you want. Example: XStopEmission – Disables any currently active emissions. Replace Stop with Start to enable an emission.

– Disables any currently active emissions. Replace Stop with to enable an emission. xHideAllWidget – Disables all UI elements. Removes HUD for better screenshots or more immersion. Replace Hide with Show to re-enable HUD.

There are so many weapons, armor sets and items to choose from. Find a full list of item IDs you can spawn here.