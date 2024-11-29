STALKER 2: Where To Find Free Exoskeleton Suit

Exoskeleton Armor is the biggest, baddest armor in STALKER 2. Exoskeletons are essentially the Power Armor of the Zone — these heavy armor suits give you extra lifting strength, adding more weight carrying capabilities to the player when the suit is equipped. The suit has a built-in helmet and provides maximum protection, but they’re extremely rare. That’s why we’ve found an Exoskeleton Suit you can grab for free as early as the second region in the game.

The Cuirass Exoskeleton armor has high levels of defense against all elements and will easily outclass everything except endgame armor or other late-game Exoskeletons. The only major downside for this armor set is that it’s extremely heavy and prevents sprinting, so it’s really only useful for heavy combat situations in the zone. Don’t forget, you can always unequip it and run around naked, then strap into this suit for a big gunfight. Here’s how to get a free set.

Free Cuirass Exoskeleton Suit

The Cuirass Exoskeleton — a free set of Exoskeleton Armor patterned after the Duty faction — is located i the northeast corner of the map in the Cooling Towers region. This is the heart of the Chornobyl Zone, and it is located inside the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant itself. The area is accessible as area as the second region of the game. Although the area is not required for progress, you’re free to enter the region at any time after reaching the Slag Heap.

Cuirass Exoskeleton Location : In the Cooling Towers region, north of the Concrete Factory, go to the SKD Assembly Unit . This is a large building in the center-north of the region.

: In the region, north of the Concrete Factory, go to the . This is a large building in the center-north of the region. Outside the building, look for stairs leading upstairs and to an open doorway. You can also use a long set of stairs in the assembly area floor. Both paths lead to the high catwalks in the upper levels of the area. Follow the catwalks to an additional ladder in the back corner.

in the upper levels of the area. Follow the catwalks to an additional ladder in the back corner. The ladder leads to a higher point on the catwalks. Climb up to reach a small area with a stash of items and the Cuirass Exoskeleton Suit.

The main floor of the SKD Assembly Unit building is a warzone with two different factions fighting. You’ll often encounter a large group of Monolith cultists down below, but you don’t need to fight them. You’re free to sprint to the upper levels and ignore them completely. The suit of armor is worth collecting early in the game because of how much damage protection it offers. It also is very useful for selling. The Cuirass Exoskeleton is worth 97,430 coupons standard, one of the most valuable items we’ve found in the mid-game.

How To Reach The Cooling Towers Early

The Cooling Towers region is available to explore after leaving the Lesser Zone region. From the Slag Heap, travel northeast to the Concrete Factory region to the north of Wild Island. From the Concrete Factory, you can enter the Duty faction base that guards the entrance to the Cooling Towers. There’s a bridge that leads to the Cooling Towers you’ll need to use — but Duty will allow loners through their settlement.

The Cooling Towers region is where you’ll find many useful items and powerful upgrades. Search the area for unique rewards — there’s a one-of-a-kind artifact in a glowing Cooling Tower nearby, and you can even explore the main Nuclear Power Plant area where the disaster originally took place. There’s a lot to see here, and you’ll definitely want to collect this Cuirass Exoskeleton Suit.