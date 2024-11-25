Stalker 2 is Suffering From Framerate Issues

The long-awaited sequel Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been going through a few teething issues recently. However, Digital Foundry reported that significant FPS drops could be seen on the Xbox Series X and S. The team behind Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is aware of the issues and has committed to fixing the issues in an update.

Despite having already been played by over a million players, Stalker 2 has suffered from a few issues. Tech4Gamers reported that there was a very significant FPS drop on the Xbox Series X. Digital Foundry’s research pointed out that the game typically runs at an average of 40 FPS but sometimes drops lower. In Performance mode, the game renders variably and is upscaled at 4K. There have been criticisms that this leads to a “Soft Image”.

There were also instances when the game could freeze, however, this only seemed to occur when a larger area was loading. This is usually only for a few seconds but might affect the flow of the game.

As stated above, the team at GSC Game World announced that an update is coming this week on Steam. They’ve stated that this patch will address multiple issues, including those mentioned above. Another focal point of this patch will be difficulty tweaks as well as correcting areas where a potential soft lock might occur.

If you’re curious about the coming update you can find out more here. If you’d like to read about the legendary difficulty of Stalker 2 and the available options for players, click here.