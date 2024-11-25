Stalker 2 Update Confirmed For This Week

The developers of Stalker 2 have announced that it is getting an update this week. This patch will focus on addressing game crashing fixes, balance adjustments, visual glitches and soft lock fixes. It’s reassuring for players to have open communication with developers whenever issues like this surface and it sets the tone for future updates.

As reported by VGC, Stalker 2’s developer GSC Game World shared an update on the patch over on the game’s Steam page. This update will be available later this week for both the PC and Xbox.

As mentioned above, the patch notes reveal that the update will address the following:

Crash fixes

Main Quest Progression Fixes

Gameplay and Balance Adjustments

Cutscenes and Visual Fixes

Softlock Fixes

Ui Improvements

Future update fixes.

The developers announced that they had been following players’ feedback across multiple platforms and thanked players for enjoying their game. Which at the time of writing had had over a million players.

The team over at GSC Game World closed out their announcement by reassuring players that they would do their utmost to ensure an enjoyable experience for all players. They expressed their appreciation for the support, suggestions and feedback. This is the perfect approach to player feedback and it will surely pay off in due course as more players flock to their game.

If you’re curious about what Stalker 2 has to offer, click here to find out more. If you’d like to see the patch notes for yourself then you can find them here.