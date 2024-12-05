STALKER 2: How To Get The Weird Bolt | Legendary Artifact

The Weird Bolt is a mysterious — and aggravating — Artifact located in another strange anomaly zone. Like the Weird Nut Artifact, there’s a deadly anomaly that covers an entire area. The Weird Bolt is stuck inside a giant tornado vortex that’s visible all over the northwest corner of the Zone map. You’ll find this Legendary Artifact in the Yaniv region, north of the Red Forest. Normally you won’t go this way until very late in the story, but the spot with the tornado is open to everyone as soon as you reach Yaniv Station.

The tornado anomaly is so tricky, some players believe it’s just bugged. Thankfully, this is one situation where STALKER 2 isn’t bugging out — the tornado works as intended but figuring it out can be very tricky. Here’s where to go and what to do to get your hands on the Weird Bolt.

Weird Bolt | Legendary Artifact Location

To get the Weird Bolt, go to the western edge of the Yaniv region to find the Tornado Anomalous Area. The tornado is so huge, you basically can’t miss it. It’s west of Yaniv Station and can be seen from the settlement. This area is completely open to Stalkers as long as you’ve exited the starting zone.

Before entering the tornado, make sure you’re NOT WEIGHED DOWN. You need to be in green weight to move fast enough to avoid death. Once you enter the Tornado, if you’re touched by the edges, you’ll be sucked up and die instantly.

Surviving The Tornado : Go to the Tornado Anomalous Area — from the gate, avoid the giant tornado. Wait for it to move and run to the back-right to find a large warehouse with an open door .

: Go to the — from the gate, avoid the giant tornado. Wait for it to move and run to the back-right to find a large warehouse with an . Near the open door you’ll find Ukrainian writing and a crate full of Energy Drinks. This is where we’ll start the run. Dump items if you need to lower your carry weight threshold to green, then collect all the energy drinks. They’re not required but they help.

You’re safe as long as you’re under a rooftop. If you touch the swirling edges of the tornado, you’ll get knocked down one time. The second time you’ll die. The goal is to enter the tornado, then run through the obstacle course and collect the Weird Bolt at the end.

Entering The Tornado

To enter the tornado vortex, run under the raised red catwalk with stairs near the warehouse. Wait for the tornado to move so you’re inside the center.

Once you’re in the tornado funnel, run up the stairs (on the west side) and take a left.

You’ll see boards, crates and other markers showing you the path you need to take. Climb and jump, waiting for the tornado to move before progressing. Your goal is to keep up with the tornado, so don’t move too fast or you’ll touch the edges.

Follow the trail onto the shipping containers, climbing up and then circling back around, leading to a hanging container on a crane. Jump across and back down to reach a large crane.

Sprint to the top of the crane, then turn around to your right. The Weird Bolt will fly toward the player. It isn’t stationary, so you’ll need to be prepared for it. Grab it mid-air.

After collecting the Weird Bolt, drop down directly beneath the crane. There’s a wind anomaly below that will cushion your fall. Follow the tornado back to the warehouse where we started to escape the vortex safely.

What Is The Weird Bolt Artifact?

The Weird Bolt artifact is a legendary artifact of the zone that reduces damage received by anomalies when it is equipped. It is worth 80,000 coupons standard, so it’s also a valuable treasure.

The Weird Bolt has a mechanic that it must be charged to work. A charged bolt is glowing deep red and sustaining enough damage by anomalies will drain the charge until no longer has an effect.

We aren’t totally sure how to charge the Weird Bolt , but after discussing with other players, we’ve found a few methods that might work.

the , but after discussing with other players, we’ve found a few methods that might work. The Weird Bolt may be charged be an Emission . These occur every two in-game days . Some players report the bolt recharging after these events.

may be charged be an . These occur . Some players report the bolt recharging after these events. It may be recharged by sprinting. It can’t hurt to run around a whole lot. Don’t waste your NONSTOP Energy Drinks, though. Some players report this doesn’t seem to work at all.

Finally, the description seems to imply Anomalous Zones will recharge the Weird Bolt. If that’s the case, there’s an easy Fire Whirl Anomalous Zone players can access in the northeast of the Cooling Towers region, a section of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant with a giant anomaly fireball. You can see it from your map.

We don’t know how to charge the Weird Bolt, and it may actually be bugged currently, so we’ll look out for any patches and update this article once we have more information.