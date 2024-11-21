STALKER 2: How To Fast-Travel

There’s not enough Energy Drinks in the world to help you sprint across the gigantic map of STALKER 2. Reaching new settlements is a true test of endurance, and if you want to return to previous areas of the map later in the game, it can take dozens of minutes of slow sprinting to get where you want to go.

There’s one major benefit for fast travel in STALKER 2 — encumbrance doesn’t matter. If you’ve been collecting lots of gear and items at the Trader’s communal chest, you can grab all those items, load down Skif with tons of ammo, weapons and medkits, then talk to the Guide. A small fee of $1,500 is absolutely worth the hassle of slowly carrying all your items from one region to another. Later in the game, the cost is absolutely a pittance. You’ll earn that much by selling the random junk you’ll find just from wandering around and shooting a few bandits.

How To Fast Travel

NPCs called Guides are your only fast-travel option in STALKER 2. Guides offer a paid service — in exchange for coupons, they’ll instantly take you to areas you’ve been before. These areas are limited, but you can quickly cross the massive map with their help. You’ll find a Guide at each non-combat base area starting in Zassilya. Usually, they’re located in or near the Trader. Look for a green icon

How To Fast Travel : Talk to a Guide. These NPCs are found in non-combat areas like Zassilya , the Chemical Plant and the Slag Heap .

. For $1,500 coupons they’ll take you to other settlements you’ve visited before.

When you pay for a guide, the screen will go black, and you’ll instantly travel to the settlement you’ve selected. You can only travel to settlements (non-combat safe zones) once you’ve visited them once before. Depending on how you progress the main story, you can reach different parts of the map at different points in the story — eventually, you can travel to new areas without being guided there for the story.

Using a Guide is a one-way trip and you have to talk to them directly to fast travel. You can’t fast-travel from a danger area. You’ll need to trek to a settlement, and you can only travel from one settlement to another. The map in STALKER 2 is incredibly big, this is still an important service. When the map expands and you’re forced to go from one side of the map to the other, walking across is going to take a very, very long time. IF you need return to a previous region and want to carry all your stuff with you, this is the best way to do it.