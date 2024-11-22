STALKER 2: How To Get The Bear Detector | Easier Artifacts

W

One of the best items in STALKER 2 is the Bear Detector — an improved version of the Echo Detector you can earn in the Wild Island area of the map by completing the A Sign of Hope side-mission. The Bear Detector gives you a better way to track down artifacts. Instead of beeping when you’re near, the Bear Detector has a radar display that shows you the exact location of any nearby artifact. It’s an invaluable tool you won’t want to miss. Here’s how to get the Bear Detector as soon as possible.

How To Get The Bear Detector

To earn the Bear Detector, an improved version of the Echo Detector, complete the ‘A Sign of Hope‘ side-mission. This mission becomes available during the main mission on Wild Island, while progressing the Hot on the Trail main mission — you’ll eventually talk to Professor Lodochka in the Noontide Base on Wild Island.

Talk to Professor Lodochka and ask if he needs help. He’ll give you the A Sign of Hope side-mission. Go to the roof of the Noontide Base — the path is up from the stairs that previously led to the toxic waste storage facility.

Follow the path up to the rooftop. You’ll need to circle to the back and climb a ladder on a tower, then jump to the rooftop. Khors will contact you and request you don’t kill the Zombie on the roof.

Professor Lodochka wants you to kill the Zombie. Either way, shut off the device up the ladder across from the zombie. There’s no way to disarm him, so if he spots you, just rush up the ladder and jump back down.

Mission Choice :

: Don’t Kill The Zombie : The Professor will be disappointed and give you the Bear Detector.

: The Professor will be disappointed and give you the Bear Detector. Kill The Zombie: The Professor will be pleased and give you the Bear Detector.

There doesn’t seem to be a difference, and Khors doesn’t contact you again during the mission.

Why Is The Bear Detector Better?

The Bear Detector is a far easier-to-use detector. Unlike the Echo, the Bear Detector has a radar display that shows you the relative location of the artifact in your nearby vicinity. Instead of beeping, you can walk straight to it.

This makes finding artifacts much, much easier. Pull out the Bear Detector, throw your bolts to disable anomalies then rush to grab the artifact when it appears. No more guesswork and fumbling around searching for just the right spot — now you can pinpoint the location and go for it. This also saves you a lot of bandages and medkits. You won’t have to heal nearly as much or reload your saves to find the locations of lost artifacts.

There’s still one better version of the detector. The third version of the detector will also detect anomalies — making avoiding them easier than ever. The Bear Detector is good enough for our purposes, and it’s one of the most useful items you’ll earn in the game.