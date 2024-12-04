STALKER 2: How To Unlock The Scientists’ Stash Keypad

The Scientists’ Stash is a tricky stash located in the Zaton region of STALKER 2 — unlike other stashes, you’ll need to solve a small puzzle to reach this one. By exploring a creepy location, you’ll need to find a code in an unlikely spot and use it to open a keypad locked door. The keypad code is what makes this stash so enticing, and while you won’t find unique loot here, it’s worth cracking open. Especially if you skip the hard part and just put in the code. Learn where to find (and how to solve) the Scientists’ Stash below.

Scientists’ Stash Solution

The Scientists’ Stash is located in the Hydrodynamics Lab area of the Zaton region. The lab is found in the northeast corner of the map. The stash itself is inside the tower in the southwest corner of the area — there’s a keypad lock on the door. To get inside, use the following code.

Hydrodynamics Lab Keypad Solution: 4-8-2-4

This unlocks the door. You’ll find the stash in an unlocked safe in the lower section of the lab. Jump down to the circular ditch to collect your reward.

Scientists’ Stash Items: x2 Hercules, x2 Anti-Radiation Drugs, x2 Scientific Medkits

Not a huge reward, but there are more useful items in the area. Behind the locked building with the Scientists’ Stash, climb the crates and use bolts to activate the electrical anomalies. On the corner of the rooftop, you’ll find a full durability SVDM-2 Sniper Rifle. There are also two boxes of ammo next to the rifle. Even if you don’t want to keep the SVD, it still sells for a big pile of cash.

Down in the drainage to the east of the actual facility, look for a sewer with a ladder on the left side while traveling east through the swampy muck. There’s a sewer with a pipe you can crawl through that leads to a SCIRPAA scientist experiment. There’s a beacon device that contains a random artifact inside.

How To Solve The Scientists’ Stash

We gave you the solution, but here’s how we actually found it. From the Scientists’ Stash tower, go to the large warehouse-like building nearby. There’s a dead body of a bandit on the exterior. Check his PDA to learn that one of the test subjects inside has the code written on its neck.

To find the test subject, enter the lab and go to the second floor. There’s a room with empty cages — be prepared, because there’s a Controller here. The Controller will revive and summon all the dead bodies in the area, turning them into zombies. Take out the Controller and loot it to get the key item.

The key item has the number code — but you might not know where to find it. The code isn’t in the item description. Instead, go to your Notes tab and you’ll find a closer description of the key item inside. It will reveal that the numbers 4-8-2-4 are written on the collar.

That’s the code. You’ll need to fight through the swarm of zombies choking the stairs leading out of the lab, but we’ve now got the solution to this mini puzzle. Even if the reward isn’t exactly worth it, we can’t let a keypad go. We’ve got to find the numbers to unlock it.