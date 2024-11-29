Gameranx

Stalker 2 Patch 1.0.1 Is Live

by

The devs have thanked players for their feedback, passion and support.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has released patch 1.0.1 and it’s packed with fixes, improvements and updates. Earlier this week developers confirmed that they would be releasing a patch to address some of the issues players have been experiencing since it’s launch on the 20th of November. 

GSC Game World team announced on Steam that a patch would be out later this week. Here it is. This mammoth patch reportedly addressed 650 different bugs and issues.

Here are some of the highlights:

AI Fixes

  • Fixed NPC behavior where groups would get stuck.
  • Fixed issues where Burer dropped items out of the player’s hands. 
  • Added missing sound effects
  • Fixed Issues with performance drops caused by out-of-memory crashes. 

Optimization fixes

  • Fixed issues with invisible NPCs and Mutants appearing while scoping.
  • Fixed visual glitch that caused effects to not render at certain angles
  • Fixed approximately 100 different crashes related to memory leaks.

Balance Adjustments

  • Decreased the cost of weapon and armor repair.
  • Increased the cost of artifacts.
  • Increased money reward when completing missions.
  • Decreased damage and increased armor and weapons buffs for Rookie difficulty users

Combat Balance

  • Changes made to Bloodsucker’s health regeneration, protection rank and damage.
  • Moderately reduced HP for multiple characters.
  • Increased melee distance (for both knives and weapons).

Those are just a few of the many improvements and fixes that the GSC Game World Team shared. It’s great that the Devs have been open with fans and so welcoming of feedback. This is no mean feat.

If you’d like to read the full patch notes you can find them here. The patch announcement from earlier in the week can be found here

