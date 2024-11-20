STALKER 2: How To Heal For Free

You won’t live for long in STALKER 2 without healing items and you’ll only get healing items one of two ways. You can buy Medkits or find them in the environment. They’re one of the most common items in the game, but they’re so essential they’re basically as important as water and food for survival. If you don’t have a stack of medkits, you won’t live for long. And to avoid wasting them as much as possible, you’re going to want to use free healing methods.

Canned food and sausages provide a tiny boost for your health, but if you want to fix annoying status ailments or remove pesky radiation, you’ll need to visit the Medic. This is a service that the game doesn’t explain at all — the only way to find the Medic is by exploring the houses in Zalissya Base and talking to him personally. This useful NPC fully heals you for free. Here’s everything you need to know.

F

W

How To Heal For Free

Healing is the only way to survive in STALKER 2 — and healing resources are too rare to ignore. Luckily, you can heal for free in STALKER 2 once you reach Zalissya Base.

Finding Zalissya Base: Zalissya Base is located north of the starting location. Follow the road north to reach the area in the center of the Lesser Zone region.

In the base, look in the southwest area, south of the large building where Captain Zotov and the Ward Faction are housed. There’s a smaller building you can enter where the Medic is found.

The Medic Location: The Medic (named Mykolayich) is found in Zalissya Base. Talk to him to get the option to [Heal] — this is a free service and heals you fully. Your health will be restored, and all status effects will be cured. That includes healing any radiation you’ve built up.

You won’t be able to rest in bed until you’ve fully removed all status effects. You can find a free bed in the Trader building where Hamster works in Zalissya Base. Look left of the trader desk to find a bed you can use. This is very useful for passing time. You don’t want to go on missions in the dead of night in STALKER 2.

Where To Buy Healing : The Trader sells healing items like Medkits and Bandages. Also keeps a stock of these items and buy more whenever you can. Sell extra ammo or guns to the trader to pay off these items. You’ll want to carry as many as you can.

: The Trader sells healing items like Medkits and Bandages. Also keeps a stock of these items and buy more whenever you can. Sell extra ammo or guns to the trader to pay off these items. You’ll want to carry as many as you can. The Medic also sells extra healing items, included improved versions you can’t find from the Trader. The Medic doesn’t buy guns, so you can only sell other types of items — just sell at the Trader first before visiting the Medic.

Keeping a healthy supply of Medkits and Bandages is required for survival. You’ll also want to buy Vodka or Beer at the Zassilya Bar — these can be used to remove the effects of radiation while you’re exploring the zone. Stock up on the essentials and you might just survive the early hours of STALKER 2.