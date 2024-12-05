STALKER 2: Where To Find The Best Assault Rifle

Gameranx

Get an all-around useful Assault Rifle with this secret location in STALKER 2.

W

There’s a free Assault Rifle just waiting to be collected in STALKER 2 — and it’s in a location we’ve talked about before. There’s a hidden Dnipro Assault Rifle at the Cooling Towers region, at the Fire Whirl where we found the Weird Nut artifact. There’s a path to reach the very top of the Cooling Tower and collect one of the best weapons in the game. While the Dnipro is in bad shape, it’s worth the repair — this is a gun you’ll want to keep for the rest of the game. Throw on some upgrades like a red dot sight and a laser, and you’ll never need another weapon.

Dnipro Assault Rifle Location

The Dnipro Assault Rifle is located in the Cooling Towers region, north of the Concrete Factory area — the Cooling Towers is a region inside the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant itself. Go to the glowing cooling tower in the northwest corner of the region map.

Outside the Cooling Tower — labeled the Fire Whirl on the map — search the southern edge, look for a tall scaffolding with multiple ladders. Climb up the ladders to reach the top. There’s a spatial anomaly here that will teleport you to a different location.

  • NOTE: The ladder is rigged with a grenade trap. Also, you do NOT need to enter the Fire Whirl to get this weapon. It’s available on the exterior of the Cooling Tower.

You’ll appear at the top of the cooling tower. Sprint to the end of the walkway to find a hidden stash in the tire and the Dnipro Assault Rifle. Near the rifle, there’s also a place you can interact to sit and enjoy the incredible view into the distance of the Nuclear Power Plant, giving you the best possible view of the STALKER 2 map.

Why Is The Dnipro So Good?

The Dnipro is a modern replacement for the AKM-74. It is lightweight (3.72 Kg) and uses 5.45×39 ammunition. For an Assault Rifle, it has high penetration and extremely high Rate of Fire. It’s a weapon that’s useful at any range and can be highly customized at a Technician.

The Dnipro is an all-around powerful Assault Rifle with high stats and easy-to-acquire ammunition. The version found on the Cooling Tower has very low durability, but if you’re willing to invest and repair the weapon at a Technician, you’ll have an endgame weapon very early.

