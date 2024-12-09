STALKER 2: What Do To With Broken Guns?

What exactly do you do with all those broken guns?

Weapon durability is extremely important in STALKER 2 and almost every enemy you encounter will be carrying a gun that’s broken. Broken guns are more likely to jam when used and they’re also expensive to repair — a problem that’s been slightly improved thanks to a series of QoL patches to STALKER 2 that have steadily lowered the ridiculous prices of repairing your gear. Still, there’s a big question for potential Stalkers while exploring the zone — exactly what should you do with broken guns?

The answer isn’t going to make anyone happy, but there’s a little more nuance. Let’s talk about weapon durability and what you can actually do with the many, many, many broken guns you’ll encounter after gunfights with armed enemies.

How Does Durability Work?

Durability has three thresholds in STALKER 2. Durability is drained by a number of factors — using the gun, using ammo that drains more durability, or taking damage while holding. Any of these factors will slowly drain your total durability.

Green : Perfect condition. Will not jam and sells for max value at the trader. Low repair costs.

: Perfect condition. Will not jam and sells for max value at the trader. Low repair costs. Yellow : Used condition. Very unlikely to jam and sells for less at the trader. High repair cost.

: Used condition. Very unlikely to jam and sells for less at the trader. High repair cost. Red: Bad condition. Will jam often. Can’t be sold at the trader. Very high repair costs.

The more you use a gun, the more its durability will drain. Taking damage while holding a gun also drains the durability — you can repair guns at any Technician for a fee. We’ve got a guide explaining how to repair here.

To avoid spending money on repairs, purchase weapon upgrades from the Technician that lower wear on weapons — there are upgrades that prevent general wear while using or from taking a durability hit from enemies.

What To Do With Broken Guns?

Enemies typically drop broken guns when defeated. Broken guns aren’t totally worthless, but they’re almost worthless. Here’s what you need to know.

Most enemies will drop guns in red durability condition . You can pick up and use these weapons.

. You can pick up and use these weapons. Red condition (broken) weapons can’t be sold at any trader. They will not purchase these items. Don’t carry broken guns to sell.

weapons can’t be sold at any trader. They will not purchase these items. Don’t carry broken guns to sell. You can remove ammo from all guns just by looking at them. A shortcut key option will appear when you look at any gun.

from all guns just by looking at them. A shortcut key option will appear when you look at any gun. As you progress, enemies will carry better weapons in certain regions. If you want to upgrade and get a new weapon, take a broken gun and repair.

Basically, broken guns are useful for ammo. Use them to get an extra 5-10 bullets per drop. You can sell the bullets you don’t need for a profit.

Not all enemies drop red condition guns . Stealth killing an enemy will cause them to drop yellow condition guns instead.

. Stealth killing an enemy will cause them to drop guns instead. Killing an enemy before they fire their gun will also cause them to drop working condition guns.

Stealth kills with a knife will cause enemies to drop the best quality weapons. Silenced weapons are also useful for collecting working condition guns from regular enemies.

You can actually get working guns from enemies — but you’ll need to stealth kill them before they fire a shot. Once they start shooting, guns become worthless fast.

Red (broken) guns are also useful for exploration. If you’re in an area and don’t to waste ammo for your useful guns and you’ve collected a lot of alternate ammo from enemies, swap to a red enemy gun and use it, then throw it away when you’re done.

Broken guns are useful temporary weapons — throw them away or keep any new guns you spot for your collection. Dump any unique or new broken guns in your item box. You’ve got an unlimited inventory there, so there’s no reason not to carry any you find interesting back to base.