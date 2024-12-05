STALKER 2: Where To Get The Gauss Gun Free

Break these doors down to get your hands on the best Sniper Rifle in STALKER 2.

The Gauss Gun is a powerful energy weapon you’ll only find in the endgame of STALKER 2 — but it is possible to get much earlier if you travel to Pripyat early. This is one of the most powerful weapons from the original STALKER and it’s just waiting to be discovered. This location is incredibly easy to miss and requires opening doors that seemingly can’t be opened. Nothing a few grenades won’t fix.

The Gauss Gun deal max damage at any range with a powerful concentrated shot, killing almost any enemy in a single shot. It’s also a Sniper Rifle, so you can take out annoying enemies like Controllers from far, far away. This thing packs a massive punch and penetrates straight through armor. It’s also very, very valuable. If you’re looking for loot to sell, this is a great option. Here’s exactly where to find it and how to get it.

Where To Find A Free Gauss Gun

A free Gauss Gun is located in the Pripyat region — an abandoned city in the northwest corner of the map. The gun itself is located inside the Prometheus Movie Theater in the center of the region and found behind a pair of locked doors.

Reach the Polissya Hotel and travel up the main road north. You’ll pass the Music School — the Prometheus Movie Theater is right past it.

How To Get The Gauss Gun : Reach the Prometheus Movie Theater in the Pripyat Region. Go behind the building to find a locked door with a yellow icon. That means the door is barred from the inside.

: Reach the Prometheus Movie Theater in the Pripyat Region. Go behind the building to find a locked door with a yellow icon. That means the door is barred from the inside. To open the door, use an underhanded toss with a grenade and aim for the open window above the double doors.

Throw a grenade through the open windows above the door. Use an underhanded throw so it doesn’t bounce too far.

Getting the doors open can be tricky. For us, standing next to the door and bouncing the grenade off the windows to drop down on the other side of the doors worked best. Keep tossing grenades and one should eventually shatter the barrier.

Inside the wrecked movie theater, you’ll find the exclusive Gauss Gun on a desk in the center of the room.

on a desk in the center of the room. The Gauss Gun has 10 shots, deals max damage at any range, and has a value of 12,2070 coupons. It is 7.23 kg.

The Gauss Gun is an energy weapon that uses rare Battery ammo. The one found here has full durability but only a single magazine of full battery power, so you’ll need to source ammo somewhere else. The weapon is stunningly valuable, so even if you don’t want to use it, this is worth lugging back to an Item Box to sell.

The Gauss Gun is a returning iconic weapon from the previous STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl games. These hefty super-Sniper Rifles are usually only available at the very end of the game, but the Gauss Gun here can be acquired very early on if you’re clever and skip the Yaniv Station barrier. Learn how to jump the train fence blocking access to Pripyat with our early guide here.