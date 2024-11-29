STALKER 2: How To Get The Weird Nut Artifact | Legendary Guide

Never bleed again with one of the best artifacts in the Zone.

The Weird Nut is one of the best artifacts in STALKER 2 — this weird item heals the bleeding status when equipped and has absolutely no downsides. While it doesn’t seem to do much after equipping it, it does stop bleeding fast, and that’s enough reason to equip it and never let go. It doesn’t irradiate you when worn, and it slowly regenerates health over time, making it a game-changing item for your very long adventure in the Zone. You can get this artifact surprisingly early in your adventure if you’re willing to stray far off the beaten path.

Th Weird Nut is also extremely valuable. It’s worth 80,000 coupons, so hang onto it for a rainy day if you ever feel like selling to a friendly faction.

Best Artifacts Guide | Weird Nut Location

The Weird Nut is located in the Cooling Towers region — you can reach this area as soon as you’ve unlocked the Garbage Region. From the Slag Heap settlement, travel northeast until you reach the Cement Factory region.

Weird Nut Location : Go to the Cooling Tower region, which is available after leaving the Lesser Zone, and reach the glowing cooling tower in the northeast of the map. This is called the Fire Whirl Anomalous Area.

Outside the fire swirl, look for a fallen pillar that leads to a ladder. Follow this path to the center of the anomaly area to collect the Weird Nut.

The Fire Whirl grows and shrinks, spreading a burning zone around the center of the scaffolding. After climbing the first ladder, sprint across the pipe and jump to a second ladder. Quickly climb up and then go left, jumping the gap to reach a safe zone.

Wait for the fire to expand then recede, then quickly sprint back across the area you just left. Run across the precarious platforms to reach the opposite side — the opposite side is also a safe area, so position yourself in front of the central path.

To get the Weird Nut, sprint across the center path and drop down onto the scaffolding below. After dropping down, look down and in the back-right corner. The Weird Nut is located there. Grab it the run back and away from the Fire Whirl.

Reaching The Cooling Tower Region

Early in the game, you probably won’t have encountered the Freedom or Duty faction. The Duty Faction guards the gate leading to the Cooling Towers area, which is the main Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant area of the map. You can see this area on your map. Look for the two large circular cooling towers. One of them has a bright spot in the center. That’s where you need to go.

Save your game and follow the roads northeast — as long as you don’t encounter enemies, even early game players can reach this section of the map. Duty will let you pass through their military checkpoint without issue in the Cement Factory region if you haven’t chosen sides. It is far, far later in the story before you’ll choose which faction to side with, so if you’re early in the game, entering the Cooling Tower is simple.

What Does The Weird Nut Do?

The Weird Nut stops bleed buildup for the player when equipped. It will prevent extreme bleeding and heal the player‘s bleed status over a very short time time — it is also worth 80,000 coupons standard. The Weird Nut has no negative status ailments like radiation, so there’s no reason not to wear it in one of your belt slots.

The Weird Nut is a unique artifact with a special description — unlike the Compass artifact, which causes maximum radiation buildup, the Weird Nut is totally safe to wear. You can also trade it for an easy pile of coupons very early in the story. There’s nothing dangerous in the path to this item, just a lot of anomalies. Bring medkits and bandages to easily progress through the anomalous area and collect this valuable artifact.