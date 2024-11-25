Stalker 2 Load Times Can Improved Today

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl has not had a smooth ride. Fans have been reporting crashes and framerate drops, difficulty issues and a few other persistent issues. However, a fix is on its way. In the meantime, disabling shader compilations on launch might help speed things up a bit.

With a fan base that is already a million players strong. Stalker 2 has done well to bring in this support so early in its lifecycle. Tech4Gamers reported the game suffered from slow load times and that this situation could be improved by tweaking some settings and installing a mod or two. That is of course until the fix is released later this week which will hopefully address all of these issues.

Tech4Gamers claimed that they had to wait up to 10 minutes each time the shaders compiled on average (accounting for hardware variance). There are two different flavours of mods each taking a different approach. Detailed installation steps for these fixes can be found on Tech4Gamer’s page linked above.

As stated GSC Game World have announced that they are busy with an update that is coming this week on Steam. This patch should address several prominent issues. Especially those related to game performance.

If you’d like to read more about the upcoming update you can find out more here. Despite some framerate drops the game seems to be doing well. If you’d like to read more about the framerate drops you click here, just bear in mind that this will likely be fixed soon.