STALKER 2: How To Locate Artifacts

Artifacts are the weird items everyone is searching for in STALKER 2. Artifacts are magical items that spawn from anomalies — and they’re very, very valuable. Artifacts can provide protection against damage, or heal you over time, while others give you a giant dose of radiation just for picking them up. Artifacts are especially good for earning big money, so if you’re eager to start hunting for lost artifacts, here’s how to get started.

Below, we’ll explain how to get the Echo Detector item. This is an important tool for tracking artifacts in the zone — it flashes blue when you’re nearby. That’s very important, because areas where anomalies spawn are extremely dangerous, and you won’t have much time to find them. Often artifacts are located in the middle of dangerous anomalies that explode when you get close. Throwing a bolt will only give you a brief moment to sprint through the anomaly before it resets, so finding the exact location of the artifact and where to look makes this process far, far easier. Otherwise, you’ll be eating lots of electrical discharges and reloading.

How To Locate Artifacts

Early in the game, complete the quest ‘Dangerous Visitors’ for the Stalker in the Post Office after rescuing him. This quest is located in the small set of buildings south of Zalissya Base. Leaving the start of the game, you’ll travel north and hear gunshots. Go toward the gunshots and kill the bandits — talk to the man inside once the area is clear to begin the quest.

Dangerous Visitors Side Mission: Talking to the NPC begins ‘Dangerous Visitors’ and marks a Boiler House to the north. Go to the bandit base and defeat the 4-5 bandits patrolling inside. Rescue the Stalker Gloomy inside and talk to him.

During the conversation with Gloomy, he’ll mention an Echo Detector. Select the top option and take the Echo Detector as your reward.

Finding The Mama’s Beads: Gloomy will also tell you about an artifact. Go behind the Boiler House building to find a small cave with beds — shoot the explosive canister to clear the barrier at the back of the cave to find fire anomalies. Use a bolt to clear the fire anomalies and open the Weapon Wheel to select the Echo Detector.

The Echo Detector will blink blue when you’re near an Artifact. Approach the artifact and it will appear — they’re naturally invisible and only appear when you get close.

In this case, you’ll find the Mama’s Beads anomaly. This is a valuable anomaly that protects against fire damage but gives off strong radiation. We’ll want to get rid of it as soon as possible.

Go to Zalissya Base to sell the Mama’s Beads artifact. Other artifacts are very valuable but don’t cause nearly as much radiation. Sell to the trader for quick cash and look for more anomaly areas. Any area that gives off strong anomaly emissions like fire or electricity will often have an artifact inside.