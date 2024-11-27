STALKER 2: Where To Find Duty Armor | Forgotten Stash Guide

Duty and Freedom are two old factions that you’ll only encounter fleetingly in the early parts of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl but their armor are some of the best sets in the game. You can earn a free set of Duty armor — called the PSZ-5D Universal Protection suit — in the Zaton region. This is the large region on the east side of the map, where you’ll go after meeting with the former Monolith soldiers on Wild Island. If you’re looking for a replacement suit, this is one of the best ones to grab in the area and offers maximum physical protection for defending yourself against deadly mutant attacks.

PSZ-5D Universal Protection Armor Location

A free suit of Duty armor — called the PSZ-5D Universal Protection suit — is available to collect in the eastern Zaton region. Check the Ranger Station location to the east of the Sultansk beached ship / settlement. East of the Sultansk, follow the raises pipeline to reach the Ranger Station.

Free Duty Armor Location: The Duty Armor is found in the Forgotten Stash in the Ranger Station, Zaton region. The stash is found in a shipping container yard on the east side of the Ranger Station. The area is guarded by a Poltergeist mutant.

The Poltergeist is a powerful mutant that remains invisible and uses anomaly attacks against you. It appears as a puff of glowing smoke or light and moves around rapidly when discovered. Keep moving as it will summon electrical anomalies at your location or lift physics objects and hurl them at you.

To destroy a Poltergeist, equip a shotgun and chase down the glowing light. These are easier to see during the day — sprint after it and shoot the flickering ball with your shotgun as fast as possible. These things take a lot of shotgun shells, so bring plenty of ammo and healing items before going to the Ranger Station. Once the Poltergeist is killed, the true body will appear, and you’ll be free to explore the area.

How To Reach The Forgotten Stash

The Forgotten Stash in the Ranger Station is inside the shipping containers near the Poltergeist spawn. You’ll need to find a way to reach the top of the shipping containers to jump to the Forgotten Stash.

Climb the ladder on tall crane machinery. The ladder leads to a small control room for the crane.

machinery. The ladder leads to a small control room for the crane. Next to the control room, there’s a metal railing. Jump on the railing, then jump down onto the shipping container below.

If you make it to the shipping container, you should survive the fall. If you jump off the top of the control room, you will die. You need to jump from the railing.

Landing on the roof of a shipping container, jump the gaps by sprinting and jumping. You will need to be in green weight threshold. If you’re weighted down, you’ll drop like a stone while attempting to jump the gaps.

threshold. If you’re weighted down, you’ll drop like a stone while attempting to jump the gaps. Save before attempting to jump. The fall from the crane will deal extreme damage, so you’ll need to heal after landing. Save your game, then jump the gaps.

Reach the open shipping container stacked on top. Inside, you’ll find the Forgotten Stash and the Duty armor sitting next to it.

The Duty armor is the real prize of this stash. The stash contains food, healing items and a little ammo — nothing special. The upgraded Duty Armor is what you’ll really want. The armor has higher physical defense and elemental defense than the Freedom armor we found earlier, making this one of the best sets you can find at this stage in the game.