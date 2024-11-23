STALKER 2: Where To Find The Compass Artifact

The Compass is a Legendary Artifacts and one of the most valuable drops in STALKER 2. The Compass provides maximum physical protection while also dishing out maximum radiation. As long as you have plenty of vodka in your inventory, you’ll become a walking tank while you have the Compass equipped. It’s also extremely valuable — you can sell it for a cool 60,000 cash. That’ll keep you very well stocked in repairs, ammo and everything else you need to survive the wasteland. Here’s how to find it.

Compass Location | Legendary Artifact Guide

The Compass Artifact is found in an optional region of the game called the Cordon. This is a recreation of the first map in the original STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl game. You’ll find the original starting town, called the Rookie Village, and the original quest giver and storefront. It’s all there and ready to pillage.

The Cordon region is accessible right at the start of the game. Travel east from the Lesser Zone to reach the Cordon map — there’s no plot reason to go here, so you’ll need to follow the road yourself. Follow the train tracks in south Lesser Zone to reach the Cordon.

Compass Artifact Location: In the Cordon Region, find the Nuclear Waste Burial area to the north of Rookie Village. This is directly north of Rookie Village — it looks like an empty waste dump full of trash. There are multiple anomaly types here. You’ll spot it by travelling north from Sidorovich’s bunker.

Use a Detector to find the Compass Artifact in the center of the anomalies. There are gravitational anomalies and bleed anomalies, so be prepared with bandages. Near the anomaly, you’ll also find the Stash From Root — a very basic stash that isn’t really worth collecting. It contains a few food and healing items. You’ll get this Stash location by travelling on the main road in Cordon north at night. A group of Stalkers will invite you to their campfire. Talk to them to get the location.

The real treasure is the Compass Artifact. This is one of the most valuable artifacts in the game and can be collected right at the start. Travel to Cordon, collect the Compass and sell it off for 20,000+ coupons. That’s a huge reward for very, very little work. You can sell it at the trader in Rookie Village nearby.

What Is The Compass Artifact?

The Compass Artifact is a rare treasure that provides maximum physical protection when worn. Here’s everything you need to know.

Compass Artifact :

: Location : Nuclear Waste Burial, Cordon

: Nuclear Waste Burial, Cordon Positive : Gives maximum physical protection when worn.

: Gives maximum physical protection when worn. Negative : Causes maximum radiation buildup.

: Causes maximum radiation buildup. Value: 60,000 coupons.

The trick with the Compass is to only equip it when you need it. Before entering a dangerous situation where you know you’ll take damage, swap and wear the Compass. As long as you only wear it for a few minutes, you’ll build up a tolerable amount of radiation. Bring Anti-Radiation Drugs or Vodka to cure your radiation sickness before it gets too bad, or if you need the Compass for longer combat situations.

But really, the Compass is worth it just for the high value of the artifact. Grab it and sell it to get more cash than you’ll get for a very, very long time. At this early stage, quests will only give you a 1,000 or so coupons. Try to sell to someone that is very friendly with you for the best price — even from Sidorovich, we were able to get 20,730 coupons for the sale. That’s still a huge reward for a few minutes of walking.