STALKER 2: How To Get The Weird Ball & Weird Flower Artifacts

Two legendary artifacts are found right at the start of STALKER 2 — and it might take a very, very long time to actually collect them. Both are trapped in weird anomalies that are difficult to figure out if you’re just starting the game. The Poppy Field in the northwest corner of the Lesser Zone is a deadly patch of flowers that puts you to sleep permanently if you’re not careful. Bring plenty of Energy Drinks to survive. And even entering the field, it isn’t clear where to get the Weird Flower artifact.

The Weird Ball is even stranger. There’s an anomaly of a big water bubble that sucks in anyone that gets too close. This anomaly takes patience to survive, but the reward is worth it. Both artifacts are incredibly valuable and have no negative side-effects like most of the artifacts you’ll find in the game world.

Learn how to get the Weird Bolt and the Weird Nut artifacts with our full guides.

Weird Ball Location Guide

The Weird Ball artifact is located on the road east of Zalissya in the Lesser Zone region. You’ll find it in the bog near the Old Mill location — in a swampy area with a large watery orb in the center. The orb will slowly grow and shrink. The Weird Ball is in the center of the anomaly, and if you get sucked in, you’re basically dead. Look for the Bulba Anomaly on your map.

To survive the Bulba Anomaly, watch the giant orb. It will grow and suck in everything around it, before retracting. When it retracts, you’ll have several seconds to freely explore.

When it is sucking (breathing) in, hide behind any piece of geometry that will block you from being pulled to the center.

The Weird Ball is sitting on the water near one of the vans circling the orb. You’ll find it on the south side of the orb, so approach from the road to collect it. Grab it quick, because even a little bit of absorption will immediately suck your Stalker into the center of the orb.

Weird Ball: Reduces bullet damage in combat, especially when standing still. Has no negative side-effects. 0.5kg weight and valued at 12,000 coupons.

Weird Flower Location Guide

The Weird Flower is located in the Poppy Field, a large red flower grove in the northwest of the map. It’s located west of the Pol Depot and north of the bridge leading to the Chemical Plant area. While inside the Poppy Field, you’ll get drowsy and briefly lose consciousness. Drink Energy Drinks to sprint longer so you ca escape faster. You’ll need to sprint into the field and back out before you sleep permanently.

The Weird Flower is found in the north of the field, near the L-shaped barn on the map. Look in the field to the northwest of the barn.

The Weird Flower is bright blue and won't appear on normal anomaly detectors. Run over and grab it, then sprint back out.

There are extra Energy Drinks in the barn if you’re worried about sleeping too soon — unfortunately, the buildings don’t protect you from the effects of the red flowers. Once you enter the field, you’ll be on a time limit to escape. The only way to get less drowsy is to get out of the field.

Weird Flower: Makes you harder to spot when in stealth. Effect recharges whenever you sleep, then slowly diminishes over time until your next rest.

And that’s how to get both “weird” artifacts in the Lesser Zone. There’s a lot more Weird Artifacts to find in this game — so let’s keep hunting them down together.