STALKER 2: Where To Get High Psi Resistance Armor

During the main mission ‘Ad Astra Per Aspera‘ you’ll get an objective to find armor that’s highly resistant to Psi damage. Armor sets with Psi resistance are easily the most difficult to find — and by far the rarest. There are only a few sets of armor in the wasteland that will protect you from Psi-related attacks. Mutants like Controllers deal high Psi damage whenever you’re near, and travelling through the swamps in in the southeast map is an absolute chore without Psi protection.

If you need high Psi protection and want to easily devastate any powerful psychic monsters in the Zone, here are two armor sets you’ll want to grab ASAP. Both are available after leaving the starting Lesser Zone.

These sets are also extremely resistant to radiation and other elemental damage types. If you want to walk into an irradiated zone without lots of booze, these suits make exploration so much easier.

Where To Find SEVA-I Suit | Psi Resistant Armor

In the northwest of the Yantar region — a region south of the Red Forest on the map — there’s a large facility called the Yantar Production Complex. Go to the area marked on the map.

Slightly northeast of the map marker, look for a set of exterior stairs leading up to a silo with a ladder on the side. Jump from the rooftop to the ladder on the silo and climb up. From the top, hop onto the pipes and across to an open window with a wooden platform leading inside.

Alternate Path: You can climb onto the roof through the interior rooms and drop onto the pipes leading into the locked room. You’ll need to fight a lot of Bloodsuckers if you follow that path.

The room will be full of Monolith zombies. Wipe them out and drop down to find a stash with a powerful set of PSI resistant armor. The Sevi-I Suit is one of the best armor sets in the game for its balance of Thermal, Electric, Chemical, Radiation and PSI Protection. It also has surprisingly high Physical Protection for a Hazmat Suit type of armor.

Where To Find SEVA-D Suit | Psi Resistant Armor

In the Concrete Factory region, to the east of Garbage, look for a large construction yard called Cage. It’s to the south of the Cement Factory base. Follow the road from the Duty base south to encounter the spooky area.

The Cage is a half-constructed concrete tower. Follow the stairs up — it becomes more precarious and difficult to navigate as you climb up. Your vision will blur and you’ll take constant Psi damage as you climb up. Take a Psi Resistant drug to block out damage before climbing the tower or continue to heal constantly. You’ll also want green weight to make running and jumping easier.

Reach the top of the cage to find the SEVA-D Suit. The suit is located in the opposite corner of the rooftop, where you’ll find an old bed and a stash full of ammo, healing items and food. The armor set is leaning against the corner of the rooftop.

This powerful set of armor protects against Radiation, Psi, and other elemental effects better than any standard armor set. It isn’t as good as the SEVA-L above but is found near the Zaton region. It’s right on your path as you progress the story, so you don’t have to trek all the way across the Zone to get it. This isn’t the ideal suit, but it’s still worth collecting if you need a bonus Psi Resistant set of armor.

