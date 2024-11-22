STALKER 2: How To Repair Guns & Armor

If you want to keep using your favorite armor and weapons, you’ll need to buy repairs from the Technician in STALKER 2. The Technician is one of the most vital services you can use and you’ll find one in every major settlement. Non-combat areas like bases house at least one Technician, and once you’re friendly with that base, you’ll be free to use the Technician to upgrade or repair your gear. There are even upgrades that prevent durability loss in the long-term. Learn all about durability and repairs in the full guide below.

How To Repair Gear

Guns in STALKER 2 break down fast. There are three levels of durability for all weapons and armor. Durability goes down from using weapons or when taking damage while holding a weapon. Durability can completely change the state of a weapon.

Green Durability : This means your weapon is like-new. These weapons sell for maximum at any Trader.

: This means your weapon is like-new. These weapons sell for maximum at any Trader. Yellow Durability : These weapons are worn. They sell for less at traders and cost more to repair. A yellow warning symbol will appear over yellow durability gear.

: These weapons are worn. They sell for less at traders and cost more to repair. A yellow warning symbol will appear over yellow durability gear. Red Durability: Extremely worn. These weapons have a chance to misfire. When a weapon misfires, you’ll need to clear the chamber by reloading. These weapons cannot be sold to a Trader.

Keeping your weapons repaired is one of the biggest reasons you’ll want to hunt for artifacts. Artifacts are the most valuable items you can carry and sell, and you’ll need lots of coupons to fully repair a broken piece of equipment.

Technician: Every settlement has a Technician. These NPCs will upgrade and repair your gear in exchange for coupons. Repairs are extremely expensive, so choose what weapons you want to repair wisely and swap weapons often.

The first Technician you’ll encounter is in Zalissya Base, in the Lesser Zone region. Talk to the Technician and initiate their trade window in the same way you would with a trader. From here, select the gun and use the prompt at the bottom of the menu to repair. It will show the cost in coupons.

Not all weapons need to be repaired. Sometimes you’re better off swapping or preparing for the worst with specific upgrades.

How To Avoid Repair Costs

If you don’t want to repair your weapons, there are a few ways you can get around repair costs. Always be on the lookout for new replacement weapons — weapons in the Yellow or Green durability are by far the best, and ammo is much, much cheaper than a repair. You’ll also want to keep spare full durability weapons in your trader chest. This communal container is always located in the Trader’s room, so keep extra stuff there for safekeeping.

Durability Tips :

: Switch to a duplicate gun. If your AKM-74S is red durability, swap to a better durability version when you find it. Remove the ammo and un-equip any attachments you’ve added, then add those attachments to your new, shinier gun.

Certain upgrades at the Technician will lower durability drain by 20% or more. These upgrades are usually pretty cheap, and if you plan on using a gun for long, they’re very worth it.

Buy a new gun. Eventually, repairs cost MORE than just buying a fresh gun from the trader. If your gun is upgraded and still in yellow durability, you can sell it to recoup your losses — and upgraded weapons are already more valuable.

To find fresh guns, raid Stashes. These are absolutely invaluable and usually contain new full durability weapons or armor sets. Keep swapping and store all the ammo you’ve got in the Item Box you’ll find in every settlement. They help a whole lot.