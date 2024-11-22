STALKER 2: How To Switch Ammo Types & Firing Mode On Xbox

Can’t figure out how to work your weapons in STALKER 2? Here’s how to take control on an Xbox Controller.

In the Zone, you’ll need every advantage you can get. STALKER 2 has multiple features that it really doesn’t explain — and even very early in the game, you’ll collect alternate ammo types. Certain guns can swap between fully automatic, burst fire or single shot modes, which is extremely useful if you don’t want to waste your precious ammo.

And STALKER 2 barely explains how to swap firing mode or ammo type. If you’re lost and want more control over your weapons in STALKER 2, here’s what you need to know on console. There are no buttons for swapping firing modes and no hotkeys — there’s only one way to customize how your gun shoots.

How To Switch Ammo Types on Xbox

Every gun has at least two ammo types. Usually, there is a standard ammo type and an ammo type with higher penetration. Higher penetration ammo often drains durability of your weapon faster, so always check the ammo description for drawbacks.

How To Swap Ammo : Hold [LB] and select the weapon. When selected, press [X] to swap ammo type.

: Hold [LB] and select the weapon. When selected, press [X] to swap ammo type. Both ammo types need to be in your inventory to swap. This will also automatically swap. Reload is not required, but this may be a bug.

One of the most common ammo types is the Shotgun Shell, which you can swap for Shotgun Slugs. Slugs are more accurate and more powerful. Instead of firing a burst of pellets, the slug is a single large bullet.

How To Switch Firing Mode on Xbox

Certain weapons like the AKM-74S have multiple firing modes you can switch between. These weapons can swap between single shot, burst fire and automatic fire. Automatic fire is the most wasteful and can drain your magazine extremely fast, while single shot is much more controlled. Assault Rifles are often best used with single shot, as this doesn’t drain durability nearly as fast. Automatic is more useful for close-range combat against mutants.

How To Switch Firing Mode: Hold [LB] and select the weapon. When selected, press [Y] to select firing mode.

Weapons like the Viper-5 have burst-fire mode. This is a good medium between full-auto and single shot, giving you stopping power and control. Single shot is particularly effective if you collect a scoped AKM.

How To Switch Weapon Accessories On Xbox

Accessories are more advanced. Eventually, you’ll be able to attach accessories like sights and grenade launchers to your weapons in STALKER 2. You can have up to four accessories that can be activated independently and selected.

How To Select Weapon Accessories: With the weapon equipped, hold [D-Pad: Up] to open the accessory quick-select. Press the [D-Pad] in the direction of the accessory you want to select.

This is only really required for much, much later in the game. Early, you’ll only get scopes and the rare silencer for your weapons. It isn’t until much later that you’ll have an array of weapon upgrades at your disposal.