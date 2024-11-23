STALKER 2: Where To Find Guardian of Freedom Suit Free | Forgotten Stash Guide

The PSZ-5V Guardian of Freedom Suit is one of the best sets of armor you can find early in STALKER 2. It is an all-around suit with high protection and lots of extra slots of artifacts. Upgrades are relatively cheap for this extremely good suit that counteract its heavy weight. Upgrade early and keep it repaired. It’s worth it.

Where To Find The Guardian of Freedom Suit

Guardian of Freedom Suit Location: Found at the Brood compound to the west of the Slag Heap settlement in the center of the Garbage region. The suit is located right next to the Forgotten Stash on a rooftop.

The Forgotten Stash is right next to the Bruise Trader in the Brood Compound. This is also where the Brood bar is located. Shah, the leader of the Brood Gang, is holed up on the second floor of the bar.

How To Reach The Forgotten Stash

To get the Forgotten Stash, found in the southeast corner of the Brood Compound, located in Garbage and due east of the Slag Heap settlement, you’ll need to use the raised pipes to reach the small building rooftop.

-Start at the Bruise Trader’s bunker entrance. Use the ramp on the back of the stairs to reach the raised pipes. Follow the pipes south and then east to jump on the small rooftop.

-On the rooftop, you’ll find the Forgotten Stash, but the real treasure is the Guardian of Freedom Suit. Collect it on the ledge. Even if you don’t want to wear it, it’s a valuable suit that can sell for upwards of 20,000 coupons.

Why Is The Guardian of Freedom Suit Worth Getting?

This suit is normally only found much later in the game once you encounter the Freedom faction and their vendors. You can get it early — it provides more protection than the Military Suit and has all-around protection against almost every type of damage in the zone.

The suit weights 7.00 Kilograms but that can be lowered by purchasing upgrades. Upgrades for weight are actually cheap if you wait until you reach the Noontide faction at the Wild Island region — they’ll upgrade your gear for very cheap coupon costs.

Purchase upgrades to decrease durability loss rate and lower the total weight of the suit. You can also purchase two additional artifact slots for your suit. If you’ve been tracking down powerful artifacts and need more slots, this is another great option.

The PSZ-5V Guardian of Freedom Suit is one of the best in the mid-game, and worth getting as early as possible in the Garbage region. You can grab it as soon as the Lesser Zone unlocks, and you complete the first few main missions. You’ll want to keep this suit for a long time.