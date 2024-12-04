STALKER 2: How To Get A Free RPG & Grenade Launcher

W

You won’t find many big explosive weapons in STALKER 2, but when you do, you’ll want to hold onto these monster-killers forever. The RPG-7 and a simple grenade launcher aren’t common drops, even very late into STALKER 2. If you want to take out dangerous monsters or entire squads of enemies, you’ll want to grab one of these powerful weapons. Just don’t try carrying them around with you. These are weapons that are best saved for a very specific, explosive reason.

Where To Find RPG-7U

The RPG-7U is one of the most powerful — and heaviest — weapons in STALKER 2. It’s also extremely impractical. Carrying the launcher and rocket ammo is going to instantly eat up a chunk of your valuable carry weight, and you’ll only get a handful of shots. Ammo is also extremely rare. But if there’s a problem you need to erase, the RPG-7U is a very useful tool to have in your arsenal.

RPG-7U Location : After reaching the SCIRPAA region, you’ll get the quest “ Just Like The Good Old Days ” to revisit the settlement on Wild Island . Return and you’ll find the entire base abandoned.

: After reaching the region, you’ll get the quest “ ” to revisit the settlement on . Return and you’ll find the entire base abandoned. Go to the Armory area of the base. In the abandoned instance, the door will be open. You’ll find a valuable Corundum Suit of heavy monolith soldier armor. This is one of the best armor sets in the game at this point, but it’s also very heavy.

area of the base. In the abandoned instance, the door will be open. You’ll find a valuable of heavy monolith soldier armor. This is one of the best armor sets in the game at this point, but it’s also very heavy. Behind the Corundum Suit, in the back-left corner of the armory, you’ll find a free RPG-7U and a Rocket for ammo.

Both of these items are easy to collect. There’s a bed and item box located nearby in the abandoned base that you can still use despite the rest of the settlement being completely overrun. The RPG-7U is also in a bad state, so you’ll need to repair it to get the best performance.

Where To Find Grom S-14 Grenade Launcher

You’ll find grenade shells way before finding a grenade launcher in STALKER 2. One of the best Grenade Launchers we’ve found so far is the Zaton region. Here’s where to find a Grom S-14 Assault Rifle with underbarrel grenade launcher.

Grom S-14 Location : Travel to the Port Cranes area to the southwest of the Sultansk ship settlement in the Zaton region.

: Travel to the area to the southwest of the ship settlement in the region. The Port Cranes is also a pivotal location during ‘ The Three Captains ‘ side mission. This is where Beard and the Sultan meet.

‘ side mission. This is where Beard and the Sultan meet. Go to the office building / warehouse at the Port Cranes and take the stairs up. To the left there’s a small area with lockers. Enter the lockers and look in the right side for an open locker.

One of the lockers contains the Grom S-14 with ammo.

The Grom S-14 is a strange close-medium range assault rifle with a built-in grenade launcher. This makes this one of the most compact Grenade Launchers — and because it’s an Assault Rifle, it’s also effective for multiple combat situations. If you’ve been stockpiling grenade shells and want to finally use them, you’ve finally got a weapon. The Grom S-14 is in perfect condition so you can also sell it for a huge profit.