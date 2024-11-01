Stalker 2: Heart of Chonobyl PC System Requirements Announced

Plenty of fans have been waiting for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl for ages now. This title had a challenging development cycle, but we’re nearing the finish line. As we get ready to dive into it, those of you on the PC platform can now find out if your system will be able to run it. Check out the PC system requirements below.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out today that the Steam page for Stalker 2: Heart of Chonobyl has now included the system requirements. This will give you a heads-up on whether you can run the game as intended by the development team. Fortunately, you have a little time before the game officially drops to make any upgrades your PC might need to get this game up and running as intended. Otherwise, if you meet the system requirements already, you can rest easily as you count down the days until the title finally arrives.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chonobyl Minimum PC System Requirements

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Storage: 150 GB available space

Stalker 2: Heart of Chonobyl Recommended PC System Requirements

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

Storage: 150 GB available space

It is noted that players will want to have an SSD for this game. Of course, like most PC games, there might be a slew of updates coming out to ensure that this game is further optimized for issues reported by players.

Again, we don’t have long of a wait now. If you don’t recall, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobly was delayed to this month. Now, it’s set to release on November 20, 2024. Outside of the PC platform, the developers will see the game released on the Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can watch a making-of documentary that the developers put out online to showcase a little more behind-the-scenes from developers striving to get this game in the marketplace.