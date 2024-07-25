S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Has Been Delayed To November

Plenty of fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. This game already has a lengthy history that dates back to 2010. After years of being in limbo due to a cancellation, the development team at GSC Game World unveiled in 2018 that the project was back in the works. It was initially slated to come out at the end of 2022.

However, since the development team was located in Ukraine, the studio was forced to put the game project on hold due to the Russian-Ukraine war. As a result, the studio was able to relocate and continue working on the game. Of course, I’m sure you’re familiar with the various hacks and leaks of the game build. A lot was working against this project, but fans were reassured that the game would be coming out in early 2024, only for it to get delayed again.

Before today, this game was expected to land in the marketplace on September 5, 2024. But that’s not going to happen. A new trailer release confirmed that the team at GSC Game World needs a little more time to clear out bugs. That means we’re now expected to receive S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on November 20, 2024. That would give the studio time to clear out more bugs and ensure the game meets their expectations.

Hopefully, that gives enough time for the team to polish things. We’ll just have to wait and see if the studio is able to meet this new deadline they placed on themselves. With that said GSC Game World does have some additional content coming our way to help shed a little more light on what we can expect for the game.

In the video description of their latest delay announcement trailer, GSC Game World confirmed that a developer deep-dive video will be released on August 12, 2024. That video will contain some behind-the-scenes content, such as new interviews with the game and a full walkthrough for one of the game quests.

When S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl launches on November 20, 2024, you’ll find that the game will be available to pick up and play on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, the game will be available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.