CD Projekt Red Confirms They Now Have 730 Developers Working Across Its Projects

CD Projekt Red is hard at work. They have a few projects we are aware of in production, along with a few that have yet to be officially announced. That said, they’re still making progress on their projects, as a new earnings report indicates that a few more employees have been hired to assist with the production of these games.

Thanks to a new earnings report, we’re getting a new breakdown of the progress made at CD Projekt Red. More specifically, it was confirmed that there were 707 total developers during February of this year. By the end of April, the studios combined have had a total of 730 hands on deck to ensure their games reach the finish line.

A slide further broke down the number of employees that are attached to specific projects. Their biggest project right now is The Witcher 4, which has a total of 422 employees working through the game. That’s not surprising, as full production was already underway for the game. We know that this time around, we’re stepping into the role of Ciri in a brand new adventure. However, beyond the initial announcement trailer for the game, CD Projekt Red has mainly kept quiet about what we can expect.

Of course, we also know that Cyberpunk 2077 will see a sequel. Nothing is officially known about that game outside of the fact that 96 developers are attached to the project. We did recently get word from Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the board game Cyberpunk 2077 was based on, that this new installment would take place in a city that would feel like Chicago gone wrong.

Meanwhile, other projects in the works have fewer developers, such as Project Sirius and Project Hadar. Additionally, there are shared services to account for, as well as other projects that were not listed. Regardless, it’s reassuring to see progress is still moving forward, and CD Projekt Red is able to bring a few more employees to lend a hand.