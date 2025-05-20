Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Details Might Have Accidentally Leaked

CD Projekt Red has a few things in the works. We know that they are actively cooking up the next installment of The Witcher franchise. We’ll see The Witcher 4 launch into the marketplace before anything else. However, we also know that we are not done with Cyberpunk 2077. A sequel, codenamed Project Orion, is currently in development. Now, a new small notable detail about this sequel might have come out to the public.

Don’t get too excited here. If you were a fan of the original Cyberpunk 2077 video game, then just know that Project Orion is still in the works. We know that this game was being developed under CD Projekt Red’s newest studio location in Boston. However, beyond that, details have not yet been officially put out for the public to digest. That might have slightly changed recently thanks to Mike Pondsmith. For those unaware, Mike Pondsmith created the board game adapted into CD Projekt Red’s latest RPG offering.

Thanks to the folks at Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that Mike Pondsmith was featured on the TVGRY Channel. According to Insider Gaming, Podsmith was asked if he was involved with Project Orion. Mike says he’s not as involved as he was with the original game. However, he still has the ability to connect with different departments and get insights into the game production.

What’s interesting here is that Pondsmith noted that there is a new city we visit. Apparently, that wasn’t supposed to get out, as he quickly noted that there wasn’t anything else that he could really say, outside of it having a Chicago gone wrong vibe. Of course, Night City is still present, but it remains to be seen if we’ll actually get to revisit this location when the new game drops.

Unfortunately, it might be a good little while before we get any new details about the game. CD Projekt Red is likely trying to keep things quiet on this project. Instead, fans can continue investigating, such as looking at job listings for potential clues about what to expect. After all, last year we learned through a job listing that this new installment might feature some wildlife.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red is gearing up to release its next port for Cyberpunk 2077. For those unaware, the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch 2 when the console launches next month.