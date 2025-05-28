Doom: The Dark Ages – How To Find All Secrets | Chapter 15 Guide

Take a trip into the unknown in Chapter 15 of Doom: The Dark Ages. This is where the Doom universe gets experimental — instead of exploring a burning Hell, you’re fighting through an unknowable nightmare in the Cosmic Realm. The massive city is home to new enemies that challenge the Doom Slayer more than anything else in the series, and some of the secrets are very easy to miss. We’re tackling all the collectibles and secret locations in our full guide below, so keep scrolling to 100% Chapter 15.

Challenges | Chapter 15

Heads Up: Parry Cacodemons 3 times.

The Cacodemon Hybrids only rarely shoot out Hell Surge projectiles. You’ll need to wait for them to finish their long wave of giant shields you’re forced to dodge. Instead of killing them quickly, you can find one Cacodemon and wait for it to perform three attacks — wipe out everything else in an arena to make this far easier.

Torrent: Stun 8 or more demons with a single Heaven Splitter storm 3 times.

The Heaven Splitter is another new Rune power, and stunning 8+ enemies can be tricky. Wait for major encounters and then stand in the center of large clusters of zombies or soldiers — you can also upgrade the size of the Heaven Splitter area-of-effect to more easily complete this challenge.

Face Cracker: Damage 25 demons with the Dreadmace.

Very simple. You’ll collect the Dreadmace part of the way through this level. While the Dreadmace can only be used once and then needs to be recharged for a long time, it does deal damage to multiple enemies and can destroy a large group of fodder enemies with a single attack.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 15

Secret #1 (Gold x16): At the start of the chapter, you’ll enter a large courtyard with a portal in the back — this is your primary objective. Clear the demons, then go through the back-right doorway. There’s a floating ring that will launch the Doom Slayer across the bottomless pit — ignore it for now and drop down instead. Smash through the bramble blocking the door with Shield Charge.

In the small room, use Shield Jump to climb up. Jump onto the lift to reach a switch and two large gold pick-ups.

Secret #2 (Ruby): Using the switch activates the launch pad straight ahead through the doorway we just unlocked in the previous secret. Run across to the launcher to reach the high ledge with this Ruby collectible.

Secret #3 (Life Sigil + Gold x9): On the main path, use the first green ring by launching yourself with Shield Charge. On the small island, continue up to the second green ring. Before using it, look off the ledge to the left to find a hidden path. Drop down to collect the gold and an extra life.

Gold x5: Use the second green ring to progress. Before using the third green ring, don’t miss the gold off the ledge to the side. It isn’t a secret, but it is easy-to-miss.

Secret #4 (Gold x6) + Collectible #1 (Codex): Progress until you encounter the new Acolyte enemy. This is a creature that spawns a ghostly copy of itself and shields itself. Defeat it, then climb to the top-left of the arena. There’s a ledge you can drop off of to the left with gold that leads to a collectible Codex page.

Secret #5 (Gold x50): Right next to the path leading to the previous secret, look across the gap you jumped earlier to spot a green slime statue — use Shield Throw and Shield Jump to hop the gap and reach a large treasure chest.

Secret #6 (Ruby): After collecting the Dreadmace, progress into the puzzle room where the Doom Slayer must activate a gear switch to raise a platform. After raising the platform, check underneath it to find an underwater path. Avoid the crushers and collect the gold to get a Ruby at the end.

Demonic Essence: Defeat the Agaddon Hunter Leader in the large combat arena past the Dreadmace — you’ll earn a permanent +10 maximum health.

Secret #7 (Life Sigil): Progressing through the chapter, you’ll reach a Point-of-No-Return switch that activates a lift at the top of a strange room with water tunnels you’ll need to swim through. Before using the switch at the top, pass the switch and enter the water tunnel. Go left and avoid the fireballs to reach a secret extra life.

Secret #8 (Gold x50): After riding the elevator up from the previous secret, continue until you reach a Mancubus guarding a smashable door. Off the nearby edge, you’ll find a large gold chest.

Secret #9: On the floating islands with the Cacodemon Hybrid encounter, reach the wall leading to the last objective marker — on the left look for a ledge you can drop down to reach a green ring launcher. Ride it to a Gore Nest and smash it to activate the encounter.

Demonic Essence: A Hell Knight Leader will spawn when activating the Gore Nest at the previous secret. Defeat the creature to earn +10 maximum armor.

Secret #10 + Collectible #2 (Toy): Near the end of the chapter, before reaching the weird eye altar that activates the exit portal, look to the right for a breakable wall. Shield Charge through it to find the last collectible toy.

Wraithstone: Found right next to the final eye altar of the level — you can’t miss it. This is a freebie.