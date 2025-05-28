Gameranx

The Last of Us Part 2 Sees A Resurgence Thanks To HBO Series

by

Why wait to see how the story unfolds when you can play it today?

It’s not surprising to hear, but The Last of Us is experiencing a resurgence in player numbers again. Whenever we see a successful adaptation enter the marketplace, it typically leaves fans yearning for more. While we might be waiting a good while for The Last of Us season 3 to hit, some fans are instead turning towards The Last of Us Part 2.

Just like with Fallout, when that series finished up on Amazon Prime Video, there was a boom for the video games. Fans who both played the series and newcomers alike were heading into the wasteland. We expected to see a bump in interest when it comes to The Last of Us Part 2 after the second season of the series wrapped up.

Now, thanks to an analyst, Chris Colombo, we’re getting some confirmation. It was noted in a recent post on their LinkedIn profile that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered sold over two million units during the second season of The Last of Us season 2. That’s a notable jump, and it might also be due to a recent release of the game. If you recall, just before the second season arrived, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released on the PC platform.

Regardless, we’re sure that the game, across all platforms, including its original release on the PlayStation 4, will see a jump. After all, The Last of Us season 2 ends on a cliffhanger. If you played the game when it initially launched, you know that it was a behemoth of a storyline to get through.

So, it’s even expected that when season 3 does come around, it won’t finish the entirety of the second game narrative. Instead, it might take up to season 4 to see the conclusion. Of course, even if you play the game, you might find the live-action storyline will divert from the source material by the time we reach the finale credits.

