The Last of Us Part 2 Sees A Resurgence Thanks To HBO Series

It’s not surprising to hear, but The Last of Us is experiencing a resurgence in player numbers again. Whenever we see a successful adaptation enter the marketplace, it typically leaves fans yearning for more. While we might be waiting a good while for The Last of Us season 3 to hit, some fans are instead turning towards The Last of Us Part 2.

Just like with Fallout, when that series finished up on Amazon Prime Video, there was a boom for the video games. Fans who both played the series and newcomers alike were heading into the wasteland. We expected to see a bump in interest when it comes to The Last of Us Part 2 after the second season of the series wrapped up.

Now, thanks to an analyst, Chris Colombo, we’re getting some confirmation. It was noted in a recent post on their LinkedIn profile that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered sold over two million units during the second season of The Last of Us season 2. That’s a notable jump, and it might also be due to a recent release of the game. If you recall, just before the second season arrived, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released on the PC platform.

Regardless, we’re sure that the game, across all platforms, including its original release on the PlayStation 4, will see a jump. After all, The Last of Us season 2 ends on a cliffhanger. If you played the game when it initially launched, you know that it was a behemoth of a storyline to get through.

So, it’s even expected that when season 3 does come around, it won’t finish the entirety of the second game narrative. Instead, it might take up to season 4 to see the conclusion. Of course, even if you play the game, you might find the live-action storyline will divert from the source material by the time we reach the finale credits.