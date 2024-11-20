Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Devs Says Fixes Are Coming Along With Free Content

The team has never made anything of this scale, so they know some issues must be addressed.

It’s finally here. After years of waiting, for some of us well over a decade, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has finally made its way out into the marketplace. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the game, chances are you’ve already played it. However, if you notice some bugs or optimization issues, rest assured that the developers are keeping an eye on feedback to address them.

This was a lengthy development cycle for the team working on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. GSC Game World finally saw this title launch into the marketplace today, but their work is far from over. Taking to the X social media platform, GSC Game World announced to fans that they keep tabs on feedback. It was noted that this is a massive game for the studio, and their first title is launching within this scale. So they already know there will be some rough edges that need to be worked out.

A message from the GSC Game World Team.



Before you step into the Zone, we’d like to take a moment to share something from the heart. pic.twitter.com/wuLRAkq7Ba — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) November 20, 2024

As a result, they want fans to know that they want to make as many fixes as possible. You’ll see them coming out over the first few days after release. But after these first few fixes get cleared up, it might be a longer wait as larger updates are planned.

However, that’s not the only aspect of the game that will be updated. Free in-game content was also unveiled. Developers have a roadmap in mind for what they have in store for the game. We’re told within the X social media post that you can expect to see this roadmap sometime next month.

In the meantime, players interested in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl can download it for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. It’s also available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Embedded below is the official launch trailer for the game, which dropped earlier today.