Stalker 2 Gets An Update With Over 1800 Fixes

It’s very clear that Stalker 2 is a passion project. The GSC Game World team have overcome obstacles that would probably cause most teams to stall out. Despite great adversity, they’ve released a game and still continually updated it with meaningful updates after its release. They’re back again with an even bigger update for Stalker 2.

As reported by VGC, The Stalker 2 team GSC Game World have just released Patch 1.1 which includes a mammoth 1800 fixes and adjustments. They also addressed issues with A-Life, the engine responsible for controlling their NPCs. This is in addition to a whole host of Ai improvements that address several issues with enemy behaviour, spawning and visual effects.

The list of fixes is huge and covers several different aspects of the game. The included categories are:

Ai Improvements

Balance Adjustments

Crash Fixes, Performance & Optimizations

Cutscenes

Interactable Objects

Side Missions & Open World Encounters

Open World Direction, Exploration & Zone Experiences

Player Gear & State adjustments

Player Guidance, Game Setting & Menus

Achievements

Saves

Localization, audio & voiceover updates

The GSC Game World team’s dedication to Stalker 2 showcases the passion and love that’s gone into this game. They must be credited for their hard work and perseverance in an age where broken games are shipped out and left to die on consoles and PCs the world over. The team closes their update write-up as they always do, by thanking players for their support and feedback and by promising to continue improving the game. What an incredible team.

If you’d like to see the full update notes on this Stalker 2 update click here. To find out more about the challenges the developers have had to face click here.

Alternatively, if you’d like to find out about the other updates the GSC Game World team have shipped click here.