Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Open The Defense Research Division Secret Path in Koschei Complex | Defense Research Div Exit Key Locations

In Koschei Complex, the underground map that was added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ mode, each of the starting locations that players will spawn in connects to a central area known as the Chemical Plant, and while all the areas will lead to this area, there are specific spawn locations that have a second, more secret exit. One of these locations is known as the Defense Research Division, an area that is filled with Radiation that was released during certain weapons tests. Instead of just going through the bunker door found at the end of the trio of test rooms, players that find two specific items can take a secret path directly to Factory Admin, which contains many important things like the Shop, a boss fight, and even the map’s Weapon Case. This guide will show players how to open the Defense Research Division Secret Path In Koschei Complex in the DMZ mode for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to Open The Defense Research Division Secret Path In Koschei Complex

To enter the Defense Research Division starting area, players will need to load into Al Mazrah and make their way to the unmarked Oasis location found to the north of Rohan Oil.

Once at the Oasis, make your way through the passages shown in the first image below. From here, follow the path and take the first right to find a hole in the wall. Follow this new path until you can take a left at a coffin found in these ruins. Follow this path until the hole shown in the third image is found. This will lead players directly to the entrance of Koschei Complex. Interact with the bunker door to initiate travel to Koschei Complex. Every player must be standing in the airlock just outside the door in order to travel.

The Defense Research Division tasks players with going through three rooms, each one with four bunker doors that are either opened or closed, with some of these doors filling the room with Radiation. The players must close all the doors that are radiating the room in order to unlock the door at the end of the room to progress. It is within these bunker doors that players will be able to find the Defense Research Div Exit Keys. The Defense Research Div Exit Key A cab be found behind one of the bunker doors in the second room, the one that has a few AI combatants inside of it. The keys spawn is random, so it is best to just go through each of the bunker doors until you find it. Defense Research Div Exit Key B also spawns randomly behind a bunker door, with this one being found somewhere in the third room.

After completing the third chemical room, go through the unlocked doors and go down the final hallway. Upon exiting the hallway, look to the left to see a big yellow door with a keypad to the right of it. Any player with a Defense Research Div Exit Key will need to interact with the keypad to open the Secret Path leading out of the Barracks. This will lead you directly to the Factory Admin area, allowing you to skip entering the Chemical Plant as well as finding the Factory Admin Key.

