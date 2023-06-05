Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – Where to Find the Rhinoceros and Sniper Boss Fight in Koschei Complex

Every map in the DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has had its fair share of HVT bosses. From a classic heavily armored Juggernaut to a Bombmaker that rigged a castle with explosives, each of these encounters are unique and asks the players to engage them in a specific way. The Koschei Complex added in the Season 3 Reloaded Update is no different, introducing players to the first pair of bosses working together known as the Rhinoceros and Sniper. These two difficult foes have some good loot as well as a key to another location with even better rewards, so players will want to know where to find them. This guide will tell players where to find the Rhinoceros And Sniper Boss Fight in the Koschei Complex map in the DMZ mode for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Rhinoceros And Sniper Boss Fight Location In DMZ

This duo is located in the Factory Wing, a High Threat Area that is only accessible by going through Factory Admin. This location is found on the West end of the facility and can be accessed in a few different ways. Players that enter from the Barracks or the Defense Research Division areas (which are reached by going into the Tariq Bridge and Oasis entrances, respectively, in Al Mazrah) can find keys that unlock secret paths into the area with the bosses while everyone else will need to get their hands on a Factory Admin Key and use it on the large yellow door leading to the area from Chemical Plant. The Factory Admin Key can spawn in one of the vents found at the center of the Chemical Plant, but only one is guaranteed to spawn per game. It is possible for AI Combatants to randomly drop the key, so keep an eye out if another team has gotten the key.

Once in the Factory Admin, drop down to the Factory Wing through the open glass and go through the guarded area to reach the battle arena with the Rhinoceros And Sniper. The Rhinoceros is a heavily armored soldier wielding a GS .50 with a Riot Shield on their back. They are a hefty bullet sponge, so it is best to bring in a team that is using high-powered weapons such as the KV Broadside with Incendiary Rounds. Heavily-armored soldiers will constantly spawn to support the Rhinoceros along with the Sniper providing overwatch from the second floor, so it is best to get this first boss out of the way as quickly as possible.

When The Rhinoceros is dead, a door at the Northend of the room will unlock, leading up to the second floor. This upper area is rigged with many traps and several armored enemies protecting the Sniper. The best strategy here is to have the team engage with the armored enemies while one player goes through the area defusing the C4 bombs. The Sniper himself uses a custom Victus XMR and is distinguished from the other enemies by his goggles and laser sight. While not as heavily armored as the Rhinoceros, he does have a fair amount of health and will try to keep his distance, so keep pursuing him until he is backed into a counter and just keep shooting him until he dies. He will drop his Victus as well as a key to the Secure Room, allowing players to grab the map’s Weapon Case.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

