Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Open the Bunker Doors in Koschei Complex

The underground Koschei Complex in the DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is one of the most unique experiences in the extraction game mode. Players must first load into the Al Mazrah map and then make their way to one of four entrances found across the map, with each entrance being to a different starting area. Each of these areas not only presents a different challenge to the player but also requires them to perform a unique task to open the bunker doors that lead to the Chemical Plant at the center of the facility. This guide will explain to players how to open all of the Bunker Doors in Koschei Complex in the DMZ mode for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to Open The Koschei Complex Bunker Doors In DMZ

Each of the Koschei Complex entrances leads to a unique starting area, with each one requiring players to complete some sort of task in order to enter the central Chemical Plant area.

Information Extraction and External Ops Bunker Doors

Both of these locations focus more on enemy engagements than solving a puzzle or navigating a dangerous area. Players will enter Koschei Complex through these areas when they enter through the Al Mazrah City and Rohan Oil entrances, respectively. These are two heavily guarded areas that players will need to fight through in order to reach the bunker door leading to the Chemical Plant. To open the door, players will need to place a Car Battery and Jumper Cables into the nearby breaker box to the right of the button that opens the door in order to power it. At least one Car Battery and Jumper Cables loot pickups are guaranteed to spawn in the area, so just explore and loot until finding one of each. Players can also get these items before entering the Complex by finding them in Al Mazrah. Since any and all items collected in Al Mazrah before entering the Complex will remain in a player’s inventory, the two teams can be found before going so skip the scavenging step and get into the Chemical Plant quicker.

Barracks Bunker Door

The Barracks are completely flooded and tasks players to navigate the underwater maze to find the bunker door. There are red arrows painted on the walls that will lead you in the right direction. Unlike the Information Extraction and External Ops Bunker Doors, the Barracks Bunker Door will already be powered when players reach it, meaning that they only need to press the button to open the door and gain access to the Chemical Plant.

Defense Research Division Bunker Door

The Defense Research Division tasks players with going through three rooms, each one with four bunker doors that are either opened or closed, with some of these doors filling the room with Radiation. The players must close all the doors that are radiating the room in order to unlock the door at the end of the room to progress. There is a Geiger Counter found in the first room that can tell players which of these rooms the Radiation is coming from, but it is easier to just close all of the doors and then progress. The doors can be closed with either a button found in the control room just before the bunker rooms or by turning the wheel next to the door itself. Sometimes one of the methods will be destroyed, forcing the player to use the other method. Do this in all three rooms (the second and third rooms also have some AI Combatants to fight) and players will reach the main bunker door that leads to the Chemical Plant. Just like the Barracks, this door requires no extra items and can just be opened.

