Roblox: How to Enable Voice Chat

Have your friends wanted to voice chat while gaming in Roblox but you didn’t know how? We’ve got the answers.

Games have always been a way to bond with others, or even for new friendships to bloom online. In either case, who doesn’t want the ability to roast your pal or give each other tips in the moment? Taking the time to type out a message can be tedious if the gameplay needs constant attention, and even harder if you’re playing on console. Being able to converse in real time using voice chat has been a huge progress point in gaming with others, leading to this article. Is voice chat available in Roblox? The answer, yes! How do I turn this on? Here’s what to know about this feature on the hit platform.

First off, before continuing, to use the voice chat feature, you must be 13 years old or older. You will have to verify your age using a phone or by using your ID. If that’s the case, please continue to the following steps.

How do I Verify My Age in Roblox?

This section is easiest done on your phone, as you will have to use your camera. To verify your age:

Log into your account on the Roblox Website Click on the gear icon in the top right corner and then Settings Navigate to Account Info Scroll down to Personal and you will see a box under your birthday to check your age to get more features. You can choose to take a photo of your ID by clicking “Continue with ID” and then a selfie to make sure they match, or you can click “Continue with selfie” where Roblox will use the Facial Age Estimator to determine what age group you belong to.

How do I enable VC in Roblox?

After you have verified your age, this might take a little bit and require you to close/reopen the app to continue:

Log into your account on the Roblox Website Click on the gear icon in the top right corner and then Settings Head to Privacy & Content Restrictions Click on Voice Chat Once there, press the toggle beside the Enable Microphone Once clicked, a popup will appear listing conditions for using the feature. Read through and press Enable

Congratulations, you now have the ability to talk with your friends using this neat feature! Next step is to join any of the games that have this feature enabled and click the Roblox icon near the top left; this will bring up the same menu used to leave the game. From here, click the Settings tab and scroll down to Input Device. Make sure it’s on the device you’re using the microphone for as well as the correct output. Back out of the menu and click the microphone icon at the top left to unmute the microphone.

Can I Voice Chat on Console?

Yes! Currently it is available to voice chat on consoles such as PS4, PS5, and Xbox. There have been updates by Roblox where they disabled the voice chat on and off for console so the platform is a bit finicky.

To enable this feature, you do still need to follow the previous steps to verify your age, and may possibly need to verify your phone number as well. To do that, head to the same settings tab where you verified your age, and from there you will see a spot to add your phone number. Type this in and Roblox will send a verification code to that number for you to type into the website.

Once that is completed, go to the settings on whatever console you are using and make sure that your microphone settings are correct and working as usual.

If the Roblox on your console was open while you were enabling voice chat on a different device, close the application on the console and reopen it to ensure that the application has had a chance to update the in-game settings to enable the voice chat feature.

Chatting with friends and other players can help boost your gaming experience and possibly lead to friendships that last forever. So whether your friends are a street down, or hundreds of miles away, we hope you have fun!