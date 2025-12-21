Roblox: The Forge – Races

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
You will notice when you boot up Roblox’s new game, The Forge, for the first time, you are prompted to spin the wheel to change your forge character’s race. This is a fun little addition that might seem superficial at first, but did you notice the stat changes displayed at the side? That’s right, along with physically changing your appearance, these will also affect your gameplay. If you’re hoping to tailor your experience and maximize your forging strategy, we got you. Here’s all the races available in The Forge, and the perks of each race.
What are the races?
There are a total of 13 races, each placed in a tier list going from Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical. Here below is a complete list of each race and their perks.
Human: 25% chance
- Blessed: +3% Luck, +3% Experience
Elf: 15% chance
- Glorious: +7% Luck
- Superior Genes: +15% Stamina, +5% Height
Zombie: 14% chance
- Mutated Genes: +2% Health Regeneration every 5 Seconds
- Absorb: 15% Chance to convert incoming damage to health
- Rotten: -25% Max Health
Goblin: 10.5% chance
- Sneaky: +15% Movement Speed, +10% Dagger Attack Speed
- Bargain: +12% Discount when shopping
- Tiny: -15% Health, -15% Size
Undead: 9% chance
- Second Chance: Refills 50% of Health when your health is below 10% every 5 minutes
- Sharp Surface: Reflect 10% of Incoming Damage
- Fragile Bones: -12% Health
Orc: 8% chance
- Muscular: +10% Physical Damage, +15% Health and +10% Size
- Heavy: -10% Stamina, -10% Movement Speed
Dwarf: 7% chance
- Gifted Miner: +15% Mining, +5% to Better Forging
- Critical Mining: +20% Chance to deal +50% extra damage to rocks.
- Heavy Short: -20% Height, -5% Movement Speed
Shadow: 6% chance
- Phantom Step: Upon taking damage there is 15% chance to turn into a shadow and dodge the attack.
- Shadow Pact: +10% Attack Speed, +15% Movement Speed, +5% Physical Damage, +10% Stamina, -10% Health
Minotaur: 1.75% chance
- Bull’s Fury: WHile under 50% Health, activate Rage Mode; Increasing movement speed and physical damage by 30%
- Beast: +10% Height, +20% Health, -10% Stamina, -10$ Movement Speed, +20% Width & Depth.
Dragonborn: 1.5% chance
- Durable Scales: +20% Max Health and +10% Height
- Sharp Fangs: +12% Physical Damage
- Dragon’s Breath: 40% chance to burn enemies and deal 30% weapon’s damage per second for 3 seconds
Golem: 1.25% chance
- Tank: +30% Health, -10% Movement Speed, 30% Size
- Heavy Hitter: +15% Attack Speed with heavy weapons.
- Stone Heart: 50% chance to lower incoming damage by 25%
Angel: .5% chance
- Holy Hand: Below 20% HP, gain infinite Stamina
- Wings: -20% Dash Cooldown, +50% Dash Distance, +15% Longer Dash iFrames, +20% Movement Speed, +25% Jump Boost, +20% Stamina
- Smite: 50% chance to call upon Smite for 30% of physical damage
- Mighty Clover: +30% Luck Boost.
Demon: .5% chance
- Demonic Powers: +20% Movement Speed, +20% Physical Damage, +20% Attack Speed, +20% Stronger Fire Damage, +30% Height, +10% Width & Depth
- Backfire: 25% chance to burn enemies when damage is taken.
- Cursed Aura: While in combat have a small area around you deals 10% damage of your weapon per second.
- Devil Finger: When you dash, teleport with hellfire particles and have 35% chance to create a hellfire circle deal ADE to the enemies inside dealing 45% damage of your weapon per second for 3 seconds.
What are the Race Slots?
You might notice on the left side where it lists the perks of the race you roll, two additional slots. These can be unlocked as you level up. Clicking on these allows you to save your current race in a slot, and reroll in each of the others. There are benefits to this system, being able to switch up gameplay styles and strategies quickly to maximize each race’s perks for every situation. From increasing your chances of a higher tiered weapon/armor, to boosting attacks if you’re needing to eliminate a ton of enemies for a quest (which there are a lot of). Possibilities are endless and you’ll find this ability will help you progress further with ease in your adventure.
The Forge continues to stay at the top of Roblox’s Top Rated Games, and with the amount of intricate details that have been included, we can see why. Taking advantage of each race’s perks is not a requirement but it certainly has its benefits. So get out there and have fun, no matter which race you get.