Roblox: The Forge – Races

The Forge has a feature of being able to change your race. What are all of these? What do they do?

You will notice when you boot up Roblox’s new game, The Forge, for the first time, you are prompted to spin the wheel to change your forge character’s race. This is a fun little addition that might seem superficial at first, but did you notice the stat changes displayed at the side? That’s right, along with physically changing your appearance, these will also affect your gameplay. If you’re hoping to tailor your experience and maximize your forging strategy, we got you. Here’s all the races available in The Forge, and the perks of each race.

What are the races?

There are a total of 13 races, each placed in a tier list going from Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical. Here below is a complete list of each race and their perks.

Human: 25% chance Blessed: +3% Luck, +3% Experience Elf: 15% chance Glorious : +7% Luck

: +7% Luck Superior Genes: +15% Stamina, +5% Height Zombie: 14% chance Mutated Genes : +2% Health Regeneration every 5 Seconds

: +2% Health Regeneration every 5 Seconds Absorb : 15% Chance to convert incoming damage to health

: 15% Chance to convert incoming damage to health Rotten: -25% Max Health Goblin: 10.5% chance Sneaky : +15% Movement Speed, +10% Dagger Attack Speed

: +15% Movement Speed, +10% Dagger Attack Speed Bargain : +12% Discount when shopping

: +12% Discount when shopping Tiny: -15% Health, -15% Size Undead: 9% chance Second Chance : Refills 50% of Health when your health is below 10% every 5 minutes

: Refills 50% of Health when your health is below 10% every 5 minutes Sharp Surface : Reflect 10% of Incoming Damage

: Reflect 10% of Incoming Damage Fragile Bones: -12% Health Orc: 8% chance Muscular : +10% Physical Damage, +15% Health and +10% Size

: +10% Physical Damage, +15% Health and +10% Size Heavy: -10% Stamina, -10% Movement Speed Dwarf: 7% chance Gifted Miner : +15% Mining, +5% to Better Forging

: +15% Mining, +5% to Better Forging Critical Mining : +20% Chance to deal +50% extra damage to rocks.

: +20% Chance to deal +50% extra damage to rocks. Heavy Short: -20% Height, -5% Movement Speed Shadow: 6% chance Phantom Step : Upon taking damage there is 15% chance to turn into a shadow and dodge the attack.

: Upon taking damage there is 15% chance to turn into a shadow and dodge the attack. Shadow Pact: +10% Attack Speed, +15% Movement Speed, +5% Physical Damage, +10% Stamina, -10% Health Minotaur: 1.75% chance Bull’s Fury : WHile under 50% Health, activate Rage Mode; Increasing movement speed and physical damage by 30%

: WHile under 50% Health, activate Rage Mode; Increasing movement speed and physical damage by 30% Beast: +10% Height, +20% Health, -10% Stamina, -10$ Movement Speed, +20% Width & Depth. Dragonborn: 1.5% chance Durable Scales : +20% Max Health and +10% Height

: +20% Max Health and +10% Height Sharp Fangs : +12% Physical Damage

: +12% Physical Damage Dragon’s Breath: 40% chance to burn enemies and deal 30% weapon’s damage per second for 3 seconds Golem: 1.25% chance Tank : +30% Health, -10% Movement Speed, 30% Size

: +30% Health, -10% Movement Speed, 30% Size Heavy Hitter : +15% Attack Speed with heavy weapons.

: +15% Attack Speed with heavy weapons. Stone Heart: 50% chance to lower incoming damage by 25% Angel: .5% chance Holy Hand : Below 20% HP, gain infinite Stamina

: Below 20% HP, gain infinite Stamina Wings : -20% Dash Cooldown, +50% Dash Distance, +15% Longer Dash iFrames, +20% Movement Speed, +25% Jump Boost, +20% Stamina

: -20% Dash Cooldown, +50% Dash Distance, +15% Longer Dash iFrames, +20% Movement Speed, +25% Jump Boost, +20% Stamina Smite : 50% chance to call upon Smite for 30% of physical damage

: 50% chance to call upon Smite for 30% of physical damage Mighty Clover: +30% Luck Boost. Demon: .5% chance Demonic Powers : +20% Movement Speed, +20% Physical Damage, +20% Attack Speed, +20% Stronger Fire Damage, +30% Height, +10% Width & Depth

: +20% Movement Speed, +20% Physical Damage, +20% Attack Speed, +20% Stronger Fire Damage, +30% Height, +10% Width & Depth Backfire : 25% chance to burn enemies when damage is taken.

: 25% chance to burn enemies when damage is taken. Cursed Aura : While in combat have a small area around you deals 10% damage of your weapon per second.

: While in combat have a small area around you deals 10% damage of your weapon per second. Devil Finger: When you dash, teleport with hellfire particles and have 35% chance to create a hellfire circle deal ADE to the enemies inside dealing 45% damage of your weapon per second for 3 seconds.

What are the Race Slots?

You might notice on the left side where it lists the perks of the race you roll, two additional slots. These can be unlocked as you level up. Clicking on these allows you to save your current race in a slot, and reroll in each of the others. There are benefits to this system, being able to switch up gameplay styles and strategies quickly to maximize each race’s perks for every situation. From increasing your chances of a higher tiered weapon/armor, to boosting attacks if you’re needing to eliminate a ton of enemies for a quest (which there are a lot of). Possibilities are endless and you’ll find this ability will help you progress further with ease in your adventure.

The Forge continues to stay at the top of Roblox’s Top Rated Games, and with the amount of intricate details that have been included, we can see why. Taking advantage of each race’s perks is not a requirement but it certainly has its benefits. So get out there and have fun, no matter which race you get.