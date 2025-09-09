Roblox: All Game Modes in Ink Game Explained

Inspired by Netflix series, Squid Game, Ink Game in Roblox shares similarities with the hit show, all the way down to its game modes.

There are 7 game modes that make up Ink Game. The prize money will vary depending on the amount of players who have died during each game, with every death contributing 10 Million Won towards the prize pool.

Here are all the games you will face in chronological order in Ink Game on your path to victory.

Red Light, Green Light – In Red Light, Green Light, you have 3 minutes to cross the arena. However, when the mechanical doll shouts “red light,” you must stand still or be shot. When the doll says “green light,” you are free to move again.

If you get shot, your character will begin to limp, significantly slowing down your movement speed and preventing you from sprinting. If you’re injured, another player can pick you up and carry you to the finish line. If you don’t make it over the line after 3 minutes, you’ll be eliminated.

Dalgona – You will be given a metal container with a honeycomb candy inside, the shape of which you will have to cut out. The shape you receive is handed out at random and can either be a circle, triangle, umbrella, star, Sackboy, or the Mona Lisa. If you touch the shape with your needle and not the outline, the Dalgona cracks. You are given 3 chances to avoid breaking the honeycomb and carve it out, if not, you will be eliminated.

Tug of War – During the Tug of War, you and your team will have to successfully complete a quick time event, asking you to continuously get a rotating arrow in the red zone of a circle.

The winning team is the side that reaches 100% first, and the loser will succumb to a guillotine that cuts the rope, sending the losing team to their deaths. If either side fails to hit 100% when the timer ends, the team with the lower percentage will be eliminated.

Hide and Seek – Put simply, Hiders must survive for 4 minutes or escape, while Seekers must kill at least one Hider before time runs out. Hiders will start in the arena 30 seconds before Seekers spawn in.

Hiders can find an exit door, which contains 3 keyholes relating to each shape. Opening it will see the Hider escape and return to the lobby, ready for the next game. In the final 25 seconds, the location of all remaining Hiders gets revealed to the Seekers.

Jump Rope – As you cross a bridge with a giant jump rope obstructing it, you will have to balance the landing of your jumps to the left and right. If you get hit by the rope, you will trip and break a leg. An injury doesn’t prevent you from walking and jumping, but if you falter again, you will fall to your death.

Glass Bridge – To overcome the Glass Bridge, you must reach the other side of it within the 3 minute time limit. There is luck involved, as you have to guess which panels are regular glass (unsafe to stand on) or tempered glass (safe to stand on.) In a row, there can only be 2 safe panels, or 1 unsafe panel and 1 safe panel. Overtime, fog will appear on glass panels that aren’t safe. If you step on an unsafe panel, you will fall to your death.

Mingle – At the start of the game, you will spin on a carousel until the round starts, indicating the amount of players you have to enter a room with. If you don’t enter a room with the correct amount of players, you will be eliminated.

You are given the ability to Power Hold at the start of each round, useful for eliminating a player in your room if you are above the given player count.

Those still alive after the Mingle mode will battle it out in the finale for a chance to win the Ink Game in either the Squid Game or Sky Squid Game Ending.