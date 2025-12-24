Roblox: The Forge – Finding Tomo’s Cat

The Forge is an incredibly popular game on the platform Roblox. Mining, forging, fighting enemies of all kinds, the game has it all. Along with that, there’s an even longer list of quests you as the player can take on and complete. One among those can be found in the first world, Stonewake’s Cross. Perched on a stone wall up a side path, Tomo the Explorist is swinging their legs. If you approach them and talk, they’ll ask you to find their missing cat. Here’s the “cat”ch, they don’t give any hints to the fact that their precious feline is in a whole other world. How does that even happen? Who knows, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Let’s get into the whole quest and how to find the lost cat.

Where is Tomo’s Cat?

Ok let’s get the annoying part out of the way, there are going to be quite a few requirements to even get to the area that Tomo’s cat hides. Here’s a short list of prerequisites to starting and being able to finish this quest.

You will need to be level 10 Complete the quest “End of the Beginning” and obtain the Portal Complete the Goblin King’s quest to Open the Goblin Cave

With that being said, let’s get started.

Load into Stonewake’s Cross, and head forward into the main plaza where the forge and most of the merchants reside. Head past the merchant where you sell your forged armor and weapons and you will see a path that leads up a hill. Journey partially up the hill and you will find Tomo, mentioned as before, sitting on a stone wall. Retrieve the quest from this explorist and, if you have completed the first two of the prerequisites, lay down a portal and choose the Forgotten Kingdom as your destination.

Once the area loads, head forward on the road, past this area’s merchants and turn left once you’ve hit the forge. After that, follow the left stone path. When you’ve traveled far enough, you’ll see a small area to your right, lit by torches and guarded by two tall Orcs, wielding axes criss-cross over the entrance. You can walk past them without any problem and run to where the Goblin King sits. Here is where you will need to complete the Goblin Cave Questline. If you’re curious about all that goes into this quest, you can find that here.

If you have finished that quest, you will have been rewarded with a key, where you can go to the right of the king’s throne, and unlock the stone door. Inside you will encounter a lot of new things. One of those being Slimes, an enemy creature that has a possibility of dropping Slimite, an Epic tiered ore that when used while forging, gives weapons or armor a bright green, and slimy appearance. Fight or ignore these creatures and head forth into the cave. You will find, about halfway through, a bridge that you can cross and a waterfall will be visible.

Now you will need to go inside the waterfall (we know, a classic secret place right?). Once inside, you will find what appears to be a dead-end. In the back wall, head straight forward, where you will go through the false wall. Follow the short path to where Tomo’s cat sits, a black derpy eyed feline, waiting patiently.

Now all that’s left is to go back to Stonewake’s Crossing and return the pet to their owner. Reunited with Tomo, the cat will perch itself on Tomo’s shoulder for the rest of the game and Tomo will thank you for finding them. Your reward is a substantial EXP boost that is almost always guaranteed to level up your character, as well as $25,000 and the title “Cat Lover”.

Congratulations on another quest completed! Was it worth the trouble of the Goblin King’s Quest? Who’s to say, but it does feel good to help out a fellow cat lover.