Roblox: How to Complete All Forsaken Achievements

In Forsaken, survivors must complete objectives and survive the wrath of a killer who’s goal is to wipe the lobby. As an extra layer of progression, Forsaken players can earn achievements.
Tasks associated with achievements range from levelling up characters, to using abilities, reaching victory milestones, and so much more.
All achievements in Roblox Forsaken
Here are all the achievements in Forsaken, courtesy of the Forsaken Wiki.
- Welcome To Hell – Play Forsaken for the first time
- Survivalist I – Win 10 rounds as a Survivor
- Survivalist II – Win 100 rounds as a Survivor
- Survivalist III – Win 250 rounds as a Survivor
- Survivalist IV – Win 500 rounds as a Survivor
- Survivalist V – Win 1,000 rounds as a Survivor
- Coldhearted I – Win 5 rounds as a Killer
- Coldhearted II – Win 50 rounds as a Killer
- Coldhearted III – Win 125 rounds as a Killer
- Coldhearted IV – Win 250 rounds as a Killer
- Coldhearted V – Win 500 rounds as a Killer
- At What Cost – Win as the last survivor for the first time
- Better Luck Next Time – Die as the last survivor for the first time
- Team Effort – In a full lobby, win as a survivor without any deaths from your team
- Knockin’ on Death’s Door – Survive a round with less than 10% health
- Esc + R – Die within the first 20 seconds of a round
- Lifeline – Heal yourself back to full health while having less than 50% health during a round
- Aortic Work Of Art – Wipe a full lobby as the killer
- Unlikely Winner – As a Survivor, win a round without the use of any of your abilities
- Unlikely Winner 2: Electric Boogaloo – As the Killer, win a round without the use of any of your abilities excluding your main ability
- Sparkly Clean – As a Survivor, win a round without getting injured once
- Everything’s Spinning… – Have 4 or more status affects applied to you at once
- Yoink! – Pick up an item that was dropped by a dead survivor
- Too Good – Make a Survivor leave the game within 15 seconds of attacking them
- Gluttonous Beast – At 70% health or above, steal a pizza from someone below 25% health or under the same conditions have it stolen from you
- Cola Addiction – As Noob, drink 2 Bloxy Colas within the same 30 seconds
- You’re Quick as Hell! – As Noob, run as far as possible with one Bloxy Cola
- Actual Noob – As Noob, attempt to use Bloxy Cola while under the effect of Slateskin Potion
- Deodorant – As Noob, use the Ghostburger to hide from the Killer or their minions
- Put Dispenser Here! – As Builderman, keep a Dispenser alive for more than 120 seconds
- Blame John! – As Shedletsky, stun the killer at least 3 times in one round
- Johnny, Johnny… – As Shedletsky, get caught eating your fried chicken by the Killer
- Quickest Thinker – As Guest 1337, successfully block a killer’s attack 3 times in a row
- [+PARRY] – As Guest 1337, successfully block a killer’s attack and land a punch on them right after
- Forward Aerial – As Guest 1337, successfully punch a Killer while falling
- [37] – As Guest 1337, block an otherwise lethal attack as the Last Survivor Standing, and win
- Tricked Ya! – As 007n7, get your clone killed through unnatural means
- Alt + Tab – As 007n7, successfully teleport with c00lgui while the Killer is less than 12 studs away from you
- Severe And Continuous – As 007n7, use c00lgui to teleport directly to the Killer
- Blacklisted Customer – As Elliot, give a pizza to 007n7
- Wrong Address – As Elliot, throw your pizza at the Killer
- Wasted Potential – As Two Time, die within the first 10 seconds of gaining your second chance
- Dead Ringer – As Two Time, respawn less than 16 studs away from where you initially died
- Chance Time – As Chance, have your coin land on heads 5 times in a row
- Murphy’s Law – As Chance, die from your revolver blowing up on you
- 0.1% Of Gamblers – As Chance, keep using your coin flip ability until you gain 50 stacks of Weakness
- Close Enough To Be A Reference I Guess – As Chance, make a successful coin flip and then shoot at a killer within 10 seconds
- OHH, BABY A TRIPLE! – As Chance, hit the Killer and 2 of their Minions in the same shot
- Years in the future, but not many… – As Taph, be the last survivor standing
- ÜberCharge – As Dusekkar, shield a Survivor from lethal damage
- Brutality – As Slasher, kill a Survivor with Behead
- Mother’s Calling – Play as Slasher on Friday the 13th
- What a Shame – As Slasher, Kill a Survivor with the First Hit of Gashing Wound near a Taph Trap
- One Stone – As c00lkidd, hit two or more survivors with one projectile
- You’re Fired – As c00lkidd, kill an Elliot with a Pizza Delivery minion
- Vlad The Impaler – As John Doe, kill a Survivor with one of your spikes
- It’s Just A Rumor – Play as John Doe on March 18
- For the outcome is already decided – As 1x1x1x1, kill 50 Shedletsky
- I KNEW THAT DOOR HAD A LOCK ON IT! – As Noli, trick a Sentinel into stunning your Mirage
- Happy Feet – As Noli, hit 5 Survivors in a single Void Rush
- Tragic Accident – As Noli, Void Rush into a charging Guest 1337 (or vice versa)
- Unnamed – Meet ozolog1’s best friend for the first time
- Meow meow meow – Interact with the cat in the lobby more than 15 times
- Coming straight from YOUR house – Interact with the TV in the lobbies upstairs 15 times
- A Captain And His Ship – Go to the lake, find a fish on the right side of the bridge, and talk to it
- Black, White and Gray – With Milestone IV Taph equipped, find a note on the back side of the chopped tree near the beach
- Full Roster – Unlock every purchasable character
- True Survivalist – Survive at least once on each map
- Respawning Elsewhere – Die at least once on each map
- From Rags To Riches – Reach level 100 on Noob
- Premium Builder’s Club – Reach level 100 on Builderman
- S.F.O.T.H – Reach level 100 on Shedletsky
- All Ur Base R Belong 2 Me – Reach level 100 on 007n7
- Robloxia’s Strongest Soldier – Reach level 100 on Guest 1337
- Employee Of The Century – Reach level 100 on Elliot
- Not My First Time – Reach level 100 on Two Time
- Luckiest Man Alive – Reach level 100 on Chance
- I Cast Upon Thee – Reach level 100 on Dusekkar
- WHAT THE- BOOOM!!! – Reach level 100 on Taph
- Coolest Kid In Town – Reach level 100 on c00lkidd
- The Masked Brute – Reach level 100 on Slasher
- Death Of Roblox (Real) – Reach level 100 on 1x1x1x1
- Unidentified Foe – Reach level 100 on John Doe
- Time for some murder >:D – Reach level 100 on Noli